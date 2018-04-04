Exclusive Pictures Of The Police Officers Behind The Rearrest Of Escaped Kogi Suspects

Published:

Share This

The Police IRT team led by ACP Abba Kyari recently rearrested the five suspects that escaped from Police custody in Kogi State.Pictures show the Police team putting heads together to map out strategies on how to go about the operation.This was the post of ACP Abba Kyari"Friends am very Happy Today, We Thank GOD for the Successful Operation. The Nigeria Police Force can no longer be embarrassed by Hardened Criminals escaping from Lawful Custody. Kudos to IGP Ibrahim Idris, Kudos to Nigeria Police Force and Kudos to IRT, STS and TIU for Sacrificing our Easter break to bring all the Fugitive Criminals back to Justice."