Ex-UN Chief Adebayo Adedeji Passes On At 87

Maiden Executive Director of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Prof .Adebayo Adedeji has died in Lagos, a member of his family has announced. It was learned that Adedeji, 87, died in late hours of Wednesday.





The deceased led the ECA from 1975 to 1978, after which he was appointed the UN Undersecretary General. Adedeji was Nigeria’s post-civil federal commissioner for economic development and reconstruction.





He played key roles in the establishment of the Economic Commission for the West Africa States (ECOWAS). He also inspired the formation of the National Youth Service Corps in 1973 and became the pioneer Chairman.





It was at the ECA that Adedeji was to make a most significant impact on regional integration on the continent.

