Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Did Nothing For Igbos – Rochas Okorocha's Inlaw Uche Nwosu

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan did not do anything for the South East, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Imo state Uche Nwosu has alleged. Nwosu also urged the Igbos to reject the Vice President slot being touted to be given to them by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





He said this in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to run for a second term in 2019. According to him, the “Vice Presidential slot in any party including the PDP is a complete waste because what a President can achieve in one day, a Vice President cannot achieve in eight years.





"The Igbo should not be distracted by any offer from opposition parties but should remain focused and support President Buhari.“If President Buhari is re-elected, it there means that we have only four years to wait but if any other person emerges as President from any other zone, what it means is that we will have to wait for another eight years. This is our best chance and the Igbo should grab it with both hands.”





He continued that, "aside from the Igbo Presidency which the Buhari’s second term will secure for the Igbo, he has also done very well for the Southeast.“Take the second Niger Bridge for instance, work is going on and you can see it, not the fluke that was done by former President Goodluck Jonathan. The only man that talked about the Port Harcourt-Enugu road, the Onitsha-Enugu road, is President Buhari.





"Today we have a Cargo Airport in Owerri and President Buhari did it and today, Anambra state has been enlisted among the oil producing states, all these and many more are done by President Buhari, President Goodluck didn’t do it for us.”

