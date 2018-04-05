Ex DG ,Nigerian Institute Of Legal Studies, Prof Ajomo Dies At 89

Published:

Professor Michael Ayodele Ajomo, a legal luminary and astute academic is dead.The family who announced his death, said that late Prof. Ajomo died on Sunday, April 1, 2018.He would have marked his 89 birthday, 11 days after he passed away the family added.Late Prof. Ajomo served the country meritoriously and in various capacities.He was one time professor of international law at the University of Lagos, Dean, faculty of law, University of Lagos and senior legal adviser to the Nigerian delegation to the United Nations conference on the law of the sea from 1974-1982.Also, he was the expert adviser to the United Nations on transnational corporations between 1980-1984, second Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies between 1988-1994 in succession to the late Justice T. A. Aguda.Similarly, the late legal luminary and academic was one time president of the Nigerian Society of International Law, succeeding the late Hon. Justice T. O. Elias and was honorary president of the body until his death on Easter Sunday.