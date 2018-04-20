End Of An Era As Cuba Gets New President Not Named Castro

Published:

Cuba has a new President in Miguel Diaz-Canel, the first time the Caribbean nation’s leader is not named Castro in almost 60 years. Diaz-Canel on Thursday took over from Raul Castro, who himself took over from his elder brother Fidel, father of the 1959 revolution.





The new leader served as vice president from 2013 till he assumed office as commander in chief. He pledged continuity for the Caribbean island during the historic transition of power.





In his first speech as president, Diaz-Canel vowed to keep the country on the path of that “revolution”, but also on the road to economic reform.





“The mandate given by the people to this legislature is to continue the Cuban revolution at this crucial historic moment, which will be marked by what we must do to implement the economic model” put in place by Raul Castro, he said.





“I am here to work, not to make promises,” said Diaz-Canel, who turns 58 on Friday.

