Emeka Oparah's Ethelbert Cloths Liberian President

Published:

Share This

They have clothed the high and mighty ,their out is the talk of the town nowThis is the new President of Liberia George Weah putting on Nigeria's fully home made "SENATOR" from the stable of Ethelbert fashion owned by Public Relations and Communications expert Mr Emeka Oparah.Ethelbert had in the past also clothed former Head of President ,Dr Olusegun Obasanjo and other high networth personalities.With materials fully sourced from Nigeria,Ethelbert Fashion has created a niche for itlsef within a few years of it's existence as the outfit to beat.This was how Emeka Oparah the CEO of Ethelbert reacted to it.“We are delighted to clothe such a high profile personality. His rise from being a footballer to a president is so inspirational that Ethelberts is proud to be associated with him with the hope our brand, being a little acorn today, with grow into a tall oak tomorrow.”