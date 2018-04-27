Shittes Leader El-Zakzaky Finally Charged For Murder

Published:

The Kaduna State Government has charged the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah, and two others with various offences including murder of a soldier.





The allegedly murdered soldier, Corporal Yakuku Dankaduna, was said to be in the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, during the December 2015 bloody clash between Shi’ites and the soldiers in the convoy in Zaria, Kaduna State.





This decision came amid growing street protests demanding his release from prolonged detention. The El-Zakzaky-led group, also known as Shittes, shutdown Abuja last week in mass protest over the incarceration of the leader and his wife. The protest led to clashes with the police.

