Ekweremadu, PDP Condemns Bomb Attack On Ohanaeze Leader’s Home

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu on Sunday condemned the bombing of the home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo. Home of the leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group at Ukehe in Enugu was reportedly attacked on Sunday, but no live was lost.





“This is a dastardly act. It is certainly ugly, evil, and outrageous. I roundly condemn it. This is quite an unusual development in the South East, and we will not accept it,” he said in a press release. “I call on security agencies to get to the root of this devilish act and ensure the culprits and masterminds are brought to book, immediately.”





Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has called for investigation into the the explosion at the country home of the leader of Ohanaeze, John Nwodo. Condemning the attack, the PDP described the incident as callous, horrendous and wicked.





“Party invites security agencies to unravel the identities of the masked characters behind the dastardly act,” Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s spokesman said on Sunday. “All our security agencies must swing into action and arrest the culprits to serve as deterrent to others.





“Our nation cannot afford another form of criminality in view of the psychological trauma Nigerians are going through with bloodletting and killings in many states of the federation.” Police also say they have been to the area where the explosion occurred and are investigating the incident. It was gathered that an Improvised Explosive Device was thrown into his house by unknown persons from outside the compound. The explosion was said to have destroyed parts of the building, including the ceiling and windows.

