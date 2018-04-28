Ekiti2018: Fayemi, Akande, Others Visit Tinubu In Lagos

Published:

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Friday, met behind closed doors in Lagos with all the APC aspirants for the Ekiti State governorship election. The meeting, which held at the old State House, Marina, had in attendance the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and about 24 others, hoping to clinch the APC ticket for the July 14, 2018 Ekiti State governorship election.





Also in attendance was a former interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande. After the meeting, Tinubu told reporters that the meeting was aimed at putting the APC house in order ahead of the party’s governorship primary in Ekiti State fixed for May 7, 2018. He said the aspirants were invited to get their commitment to cooperate with one another as well as the party’s leadership for a transparent primary.





Tinubu said, “We invited them; they came over and they have been here for hours. For what purpose? Free and fair primary that is transparent, that is not tainted, that is incorruptible, that is indisputable and they said that is what they demanded of us. “We have, therefore, agreed to guarantee that there will not be interference in the political situation and to pledge our support for them.”





The former Lagos State governor added that the leadership of the APC also demanded of the aspirants’ cooperation and a promise that whoever emerges the party’s candidate at the end of the May 7 primary (election) would be supported by all. He also hinted that a resolution was made that everyone should re-converge in Lagos after the primary election to further strategise on how to capture Ekiti State in the July 14 governorship poll.

