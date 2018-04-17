EFCC Reveals How Uche Secondus Allegedly Spent N1.28b On Luxurious Cars

Published:

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Uche Secondus has dismissed reports that he benefited from a multi-billion naira oil cash during Goodluck Jonathan administration. Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released a document showing that N1.28 billion was spent on acquiring luxury vehicles for him and the party’s ex-national chairman Adamu Muazu and Senator Albert Bassey.





It was learned that the PDP leader got vehicles or gifts worth N310million-N472.5million; Mua’zu, N504, 500,000 and Bassey, N303m. Secondus, in his reaction to this development, referred to it as blackmail. Speaking through his spokesman, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said, “We are already in court on some of these allegations. If anybody has anything to prove, let him go to court. We know that this is a continuation of blackmail and media trial against the PDP national chairman.”





The EFCC document also reveals that about N250million was traced to Secondus as remittance in two tranches from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). According to the document, out of the cash, N50million was collected by Uche [Secondus] on November 7, 2014 and one Chukwurah, who was a Special Assistant to Secondus, picked the balance of N200million in cash, on February 9, 2015. The documents indicated that 50 vehicles were purchased for Secondus between June 28, 2013 and November 2014.





The desk officers who handed over the cash to the beneficiaries have made statements to the EFCC. One of them said: “The money (N50million) was paid to Uche Secondus but the purpose was not known. It was based on the directive of a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki.“One could remember that a payment of N200million was made to Uche Secondus as directed by the former NSA. The purpose was unknown.”





All the payment vouchers, especially a vital one tagged 0244, have been retrieved by EFCC from ONSA. Mua’zu, who is tagged as being on the run, it was learnt, may be watch-listed on how he came about the N504.5million worth of vehicles. The EFCC declared that “Secondus still has a case to answer because he is on bail.”

