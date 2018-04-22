EFCC Did Not Invite Me Over Corruption - Wamakko

Published:

Ex-Sokoto Governor Sen. Aliyu Wamakko has denied reports he was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged corrupt practices. He told newsmen in the Northwest state on Sunday that the reports were made and circulated by mischief makers to tarnish his image.





“It is a public knowledge that I live a simple life since from my class teacher status till I become the state governor and the present status,” he said. “I believe in God that gives power to whom he wishes and is Almighty that raised my political carrier to the present status and I have the belief that He the Almighty only could bring me down.’’





He challenged those peddling the news to publish his bank accounts and other details to back their claim. Wamakko said that the purported petition did not emanate from the EFCC “but from some chronic merchants of falsehood.” “During my tenure as Governor, I only visited United States and United Kingdom once each and were all based on invitations,” he added.

Share This