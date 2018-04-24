EFCC Declares Skye Bank Heritage Bank,GT Bank Staffs Wanted Over Multimillion Naira Frauds (See Pictures)

Published:

WANTED BY THE EFCCThe public is hereby notiﬁed that the persons whose photographs appears in this alert are wanted by the EFCC.AYANLOLA TEMITAYO Mrs Ayanlola Temitayo (nee Bademosi) is wanted in a case of conspiracy, forgery and obtaining money under false pretences to the tune of 27 million naira. A former staﬀ of Heritage Bank Plc., Ayanlola allegedly forged a customer’s documents and fraudulently obtained a loan facility using the customers’s ﬁxed deposit as collateral to secure the sum. All eﬀorts to execute a duly signed Warrant of Arrest obtained from the Magistrate Court 1, Iyaganku have so far proved abortive. The suspect is at large while all eﬀorts to apprehend her have proved futile. A native of Ondo West Local Government Area in Ondo State, the dark complexioned suspect is 40 years old and is of average height. She speaks Yoruba and English Languages ﬂuently. Her last known address is No 44 Akinlawon Agboola Close, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State.OMOSALEWA AYINLA Omosalewa Ayinla is wanted in a case of conspiracy, forgery and obtaining money under false pretences to the tune of 27 million naira. A former staﬀ of Skye Bank Plc., Ayinla allegedly forged treasury bills certiﬁcates worth N27 million and handed them over to a customer in exchange for the sum. Eﬀorts to execute a duly signed Warrant of Arrest obtained from the Magistrate Court 1, Iyaganku have so far proved abortive. The suspect is at large while eﬀorts to apprehend her have been futile. A native of Ijebu North Local Government Area in Ogun State, the dark complexioned suspect is 38 years old and is of average height. She speaks Yoruba and English Languages ﬂuently. Her last known address is No 7 Prince/Princess Elesin Meta Estate, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo StateADESANYA ADEWALE Adesanya Oluwatosin Adewale is wanted in a case of forgery and stealing to the tune of about N3.5million. The suspect, using a forged letter of non-indebtedness, supposedly issued by Standard Chartered Bank, is alleged to have obtained a bank draft from Guaranty Trust Bank to pay oﬀ a loan facility he had obtained from the former. As soon as his account was credited with the sum, Adesanya withdrew the money and disappeared. Eﬀorts to execute a duly signed Warrant of Arrest obtained from the Magistrate Court 1, Iyaganku have so far proved abortive. A native of Ijebu Ode Local Government Area in Ogun State, the dark complexioned suspect is 42 years old and is of average height. He speaks Yoruba and English Languages ﬂuently. His last known address is No 7 Oganiji Layout, Idi Rogbo Street, Oﬀ Adeoyo Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State.Anybody having useful information as to their whereabouts should contact the Commission in its Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Maiduguri and Abuja oﬃces or through these numbers: 0809 3322 644 (0809 EFCC NIG), 08183322644 (0818 EFCC NIG); its e-mail address: info@efccnigeria.org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.