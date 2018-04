Published:

There is tension currently in Abaomege, Ebonyi State, following the death of the son of the town’s traditional ruler, in police custody.





According to reports, Kelechi, the son of HRH Eze Ineke, was found dead yesterday, inside a cell at the Abaomege police station with a rope tied to his neck.





The police officers attached to the station allegedly took to their heels following the discovery. The reason for his arrest is still unknown.

