Duncan Mighty Shares His Grass To Grace Story

Nigerian dancehall musician, Duncan Mighty just shared a photo of his $3.3k Gucci jacket saying, 'I can’t forget those days when all the way from Port Harcourt, I used to go to school road in ABA just to buy original second hand okirka Vagabon boot, carton color jean and play time sandals'.





Duncan Mighty?rocks Gucci?Tiger-embroidered denim Jacket, says he bought it for $3.3k





He added, "today I'm rocking a Gucci Tiger-embroidered Denim Jacket Of $3,350 my dear never look down on urself Cuz JESUS is the last seconds ANSWER to every hustler out there".

