Drama In Abuja As Dino Melaye Jumps Out Of Police Vehicle, Flees Into Thick Bush

Published:





Senator Dino Melaye on Tuesday reportedly jumped out of a police moving vehicle conveying him to Kogi state and ran into a thick bush. It was gathered that police operatives also jumped out of the vehicle and gave the fleeing lawmaker a hot chase.





CKN had reported that the senator from Kogi West was arrested by police operatives and then detained in a facility opposite the old Central Bank of Nigeria junction along the Area 1 Expressway in Abuja.





Melaye was on Monday barred from travelling to Morocco for an official assignment by men of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) due to an order from INTERPOL.





The lawmaker was recently declared wanted by the police after he was accused of supplying arms to some murder suspects. The senator has since denied the allegations, describing it as politically motivated.





Details Later

Share This