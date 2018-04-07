Don’t Bring Buhari Campaign To Ekiti - Fayose Warns Orji Kalu

Published:

The government of Ekiti state has advised former governor of Abia Orji Uzor Kalu against campaigning for President Muhamamdu Buhari in the state. It was gathered that Kalu is advocating for peace, fairness and unity of the country in the Southwest as he hopes to woo voters for Buhari should he decide to seek another term in office in 2019.





“There is no threat to peace and unity of Nigeria from Ekiti State for anyone, including Orji Kalu to address. Therefore, he should not expect to be welcomed to any palace in Ekiti State,” governor Ayo Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement.





“It is an insult on the collective sensibilities of Ekiti people, whose only benefit from the government of President Buhari is hardship occasioned by the government’s cluelessness for anyone to hide under advocacy for peace to canvass support for the President.”

