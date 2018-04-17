Displaced Persons Attack Governor Al-Makura’s Convoy

Published:

Some Internally Displaced Persons Tuesday stoned the convoy of Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura at Agwatashi, Obi Local Government Area. The governor was on a visit to the IDP camp and was heckled while trying to address the inhabitants, who sang derogatory songs.





Angered, the governor left the camp, but not without the youths venting their anger on his convoy. The policemen guarding the governor expended canisters of tear gas to disperse the baying crowd.





The displaced persons are angry over the killing by suspected herdsmen of 32 persons on Sunday. The last Sunday’s deadly attack took place in Keana, Obi and Awe Local Government Areas.





Reacting later to the development, Governor Al-Makura said he understood the IDPs’ “plight and we have to use diplomacy to address the issues”. The governor opined that the problems in some communities might be “self-inflicted” due to the conduct of the angry crowd at the camp.

