Dino Melaye’s Brother, Three Others Remanded In Kuje Prison

Brother of embattled Senator Dino Melaye, Samuel, and three others have been remanded in Kuje Prison, Abuja, by a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Mpape. Melaye’s brother and the other defendants, Amaefula David, Pius Inyang and Mohammed Wazari, were reportedly detained on Wednesday.





CKN News understands their detention followed the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police against them on Wednesday. According to reports, the FIR linked them to Tuesday’s incident at Area One Roundabout, Abuja, where Melaye was said to have jumped out of a police moving van headed for Kogi state. The four defendants were said to have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

