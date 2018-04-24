Dino Melaye Never Evaded Arrest – Aide

Published:

Embattled senator representing Kogi West, Sen. Dino Melaye, never evaded arrest by the police, his media aide, Gideon Ayodele, said on Tuesday. “For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Melaye had never evaded police invitation before now because there was none extended to him in the first place,” he said in a statement.





“Rather, what the Police Force Public Relations Officer Mr Jimoh Moshood had been doing was to summon the senator through media briefings, a practice unconventional.” Police had on Monday laid siege to residence of the lawmaker.





But in a statement earlier on Tuesday, police said Melaye, as law-abiding citizen, voluntarily submitted himself to operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who laid siege to his private residence since around 3.35 p.m. of Monday, April 23, 2018.





The statement added that “he (Melaye), along with his lawyers and personal aides, were driven in his private car to the SARS office in Guzape district of Abuja, among numerous police vehicles earlier deployed to his house.





“With the media hype the whole saga generated especially his unwarranted travails in the hands of Immigration officials at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Monday and the attendant but dramatic police siege to his private residence thereafter, it became necessary for Melaye to end the drama, hence his choice to appear before the police.”

