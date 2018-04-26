Dino Melaye In Intensive Care Unit At National Hospital

Published:

Embattled senator Representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has disclosed that he is currently at the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital, Abuja.





In a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday evening, the embattled lawmaker also revealed that his brothers alongside other loyalist are still in Police custody.





Melaye wrote: “Samuel melaye,moses melaye,pastor Obalemo, my Driver Folorunsho,one of my lawyers and 7 others arrested since Monday by the police still in detention by the police.





“Melaye is at the intensive care unit of the national hospital. Trauma section. “Denied access to my lawyers, family members and food for the past more than 24hours.”





CKN News had reported that Melaye’s younger brother who was with him at Zanklin Hospital was arrested by the police.

