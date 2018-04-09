DIAMOND BANK REWARDS, 1016 CUSTOMERS IN DIAMONDXTRA QUARTERLY DRAW.

Published:





Diamond Bank continues to showcase its focus on its customers as it rewards a total of 1,016 customers with over N59 million naira in cash and car prizes in the DiamondXtra season 10 first quarterly draw held in one her branches in Alagutan, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.





Speaking at the event, Karimot Tukur, Head, Consumer Banking Diamond Bank Plc said that DiamondXtra is an avenue through which the bank rewards her faithful customers, enabling them pay rent, school fees and attain other financial and personal goals. She also said that the bank has rewarded a total of 11,000 of her customers with over N5 billion in the past 9 years. She further stated that the DiamondXtra season 10 promises to reward a total of 4,957 customers with N433.2 million with 10 customers winning N1 million and a star prize of salary for life at each monthly draw.





Osita Ede, Head Mass market, Diamond Bank on his part said that the DiamondXtra season 10 promises bigger and better rewards for the esteemed customers of the bank. He further stated that the DiamondXtra draws will produce 3 car winners, 3 winners of Educational allowance for 5 years, 9 winners of Rent for a year worth N1,000, 000 and other consolations prizes from each quarter.





To be a part of this all promising reward system, all you need to do is to visit the nearest Diamond Bank branch to you, open a DiamondXtra account and fund it with N5,000, with an increased chance of winning from multiple increments in your savings plan of N5,000. The reward scheme is open to new and existing customers with the DiamondXtra account, Osita concluded.





The highlight of the event included testimonials from past winners of the promo and fresh winners emerging from the current draw. The winners include; Adedapo Adewale, who was among the winners of rent for a year worth 1 million naira and a star prize of a brand new Hyundai car won by Catherine Ulunma Onwusonye, a customer of the Garki Abuja branch.





