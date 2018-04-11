Danish Man Pleads Not Guilty To Alleged Murder Of Singer Wife, Daughter, Remanded In Prison

Published:

Widower of deceased singer Alizee, Peter Nielsen has pleaded not guilty to the two count charges of murder at Yaba Chief Magistrate’s court. CKN News had exclusively reported that Peter Nielsen was accused of murder, following the death of his wife Alizee and daughter Petra on Thursday, April 4.





The accused has, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, multiple sources reported on Wednesday.





Punch reported that the prosecutor CSP Effiong Asuquo stated in court that the accused slammed his wife’s head on the floor till she died and poisoned his 4-year-old daughter. Asuquo alleged further that the Danish man arranged the body of his wife and daughter to create an impression of asphyxiation.





The prosecutor said, “The accused, who was always at loggerheads with his wife, had hit her head on the wall several times, leading to her death. He also proceeded to poison his daughter. He had dragged their bodies under the gas to create the impression that they suffocated to death as a result of a gas leakage.” The court magistrate, K.B Ayey adjourned the case till May 8 and ordered that the accused be remanded in Ikoyi Prison.

