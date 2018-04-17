Dancing Senator, Ademola Adeleke Declares Governorship Ambition

Published:

Senator Ademola Adeleke has declared his intention to contest for the September 22 governorship election in Osun state. The lawmaker representing Osun West Senatorial revealed this in a letter he addressed to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.





It was gathered that the letter read: “In accordance with the directive of the leadership of our great party, I wish to respectfully express my intent to vie for the ticket of the party as its candidate in the Osun State governorship election holding on the 22nd September 2018.





"I am a member of the party in Sagba Abogunde Ward 2 of the Ede North local government in the Osun West senatorial district.“As a loyal man from the strongest political base of the PDP in Osun State, I am willing, able and prepared to offer myself for this great service if given the opportunity to fly our flag as the governorship candidate. "I pledge my continuous commitment and support to the stability, growth, and success of the PDP at all levels.”

