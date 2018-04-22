Critics Inciting Youths Against Buhari - Lai Mohammed

Published:





Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has accused critics of the Buhari-led government of inciting the youths against the government. His comment comes as Nigerian youths continue to react angrily after President Buhari said most of them are lazy and wait for government to provide them free education, healthcare and housing.





In an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun state yesterday April 20th, Mohammed said the angry youths are being sponsored by the critics. He wondered why anyone would say this administration is ant-youth.





“Some people have just made it their full-time job these days to scrutinise and twist whatever the President says out of context. I wonder how a government that has employed 100,000 unemployed graduates and also feeds about 7.5 million people daily could be tagged anti-youth. Our social investment programmes have continued to generate jobs and create opportunities for our teeming youths while our empowerment programmes have been providing soft loans to over 400,000 youths.





Millions of families and individuals have also continued to benefit from our Conditional Cash Transfer initiative. This is a government that is so concerned and passionate about youth development and it is not right for people to begin to quote Mr. President out of context and thereby incite the youths against the government.” he said.

Share This