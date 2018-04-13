Court Refuses Senator Omo Agege's Plea To Stop 90-Days Suspension

Published:

An application filed by the Senator representing Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege, requesting the court to stop his suspension by the Senate has been rejected a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. In an ex-parte ruling on April 11, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba declined the Senator’s prayer to order parties to maintain status quo by suspending all actions concerning the issues raised in the suit.





Omo-Agege had on April 3 on getting a hint of his impending suspension, filed the ex-parte application seeking among others, an order that "all further proceedings against him in respect of the allegations referred to the 1st defendant’s (Senate’s) Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition” be halted pending the hearing and determination of his main suit.





He asked the court to order parties to the main suit earlier filed on March 26 "not to consider, act on or give effect to any recommendation, resolution or decision of the Senate’s Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition.”Listed as defendants are the Senate, its President, Bukola Saraki, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).





Omo-Agege’s lawyer, E.R. Emukpoeuo, while moving the ex -parte application, prayed the court to grant the order directing parties to maintain the status quo. However, in his ruling, Justice Dimgba said he could not grant such orders without hearing from the defendants “in the interest of maintaining the balance of power between the judicial and the legislative organs of government.”

