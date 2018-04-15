Court Convicts Fake Online Customs Car Seller

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of one Eboge Daniel Ebiogbo before Justice R.A Sadiq of the Kano State High Court on a one count charge of criminal breach of trust.



Daniel Ebiogbo’s trouble started after the Commission traced the sum of N70, 000 (Seventy Thousand Naira) only being proceeds of crime he committed against Samson E. Davies.



The complainant had alleged that sometime in 2015, while he was browsing the internet, he came across an advert for car auction purported to be from the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS. He further alleged that after reading through the site, he became convinced and subsequently contacted one Mrs Funmi, as directed in the advert, who lured him into believing that he won the bid of a Toyota Camry at the cost of N250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) only.



However, before he realised it was a scam, he had already parted with the sum of N70, 000 (Seventy Thousand Naira) only which he paid into the account of the convict. Daniel Ebiogbo pleaded guilty immediately he was arraigned.



Considering his plea, Justice Sadiq convicted him and sentenced him to a fine of N20, 000 (Twenty Thousand Naira) only. The convict was also ordered to restitute the sum of N70, 000 (Seventy Thousand Naira) only to the complainant.

