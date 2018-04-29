Comedian Princess Reveals ‘Cyber Bullying’ As Cause Of Her Divorce

Published:

Popular plus-size female comedian Princess has revealed that cyber bullying contributed to the factors that led to her failed marriage. The comedian whose marriage only lasted two weeks opened up on this in a recent interview.





She said several people thought the union lasted for seven months but it didn’t. According to her, body shaming and cyber bullying led the marriage to end just when it started.





She said that even on the morning of her wedding, she was called ugly online. Princess took the opportunity to praise popular song diva Tiwa Savage for being strong during her marriage crisis.

