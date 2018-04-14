Col Joseph Achuzia rtd Was A Great Soldier, Patriot And Bridge Builder..Peter Obi

Published:

War hero and one-time Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Col Joseph Oseluka Achuzia (Rtd.), has been described as a great soldier, patriot and bridge builder. Eulogising the late elder statesman ahead of his burial, this weekend in Asaba, Delta State, former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, said: “Col Joseph Oseluka Achuzia, the Ikemba of Ahaba, is a man whose fame was synonymous with the Biafra war. It was not for nothing that the earned the nick-name of Hannibal, meaning that he was an exceptionally brilliant soldier.”Continuing, Obi, who was close to the famed warrior who died at the age 90 on February 26, said Friday in a statement made available to the press: “I knew him to be a man very passionate and selfless about the affairs of Ndigbo, a one-time Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and also President of Igbozurume, an organisation he co-founded with Chef Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and Chief Sam Mbakwe – both of blessed memory – to promote the unity and progress of Ndigbo. Indeed he was a great bridge builder between the Eastern and Western parts of Alaigbo.“Col Achuzia is indeed a man Ndigbo and Anioma people would miss. I also believe he is man of immense character the whole of Nigeria would miss.“I send my sincere condolences to his son, Diokpa Joseph Oseloka Achuzia and the entire “family. I also extend my condolences to the Asagba of Asaba and the entire Anioma people. Indeed, Ndigbo have missed a great patriot.”