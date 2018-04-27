CKN NEWS WORLD EXCLUSIVE:REVEALED: MUHAMMADU BUHARI WAS NOT GIVEN "MARTIN LUTHER KING" AWARD.

Published:

Contrary to the controversy generated by a purported award given Nigeria's President by Martin Luther King Jnr Foundation ,CKN News check has revealed that nothing of such happened.Our check at the Martin Luther King Foundation headquartered here in Atlanta Georgia revealed that contrary to what the Nigerian media is feeding the public nothing such happened.Someone who is in the known and was part of the trip to Abuja told CKN News in confidence that it was the AD KING FOUNDATION not the MARTIN LUTHER KING FOUNDATION that visited Abuja.They're two different entities.While the Martin Luther King Foundation was named after the human right activist ,Ad King Foundation was founded by his brother .A video shown to CKN News reveals that no award was presented to the President at the ceremony (the video is on their website and Facebook page).In fact it was President Muhammadu Buhari that presented a commemoration plaque to the team (that was the plaque being paraded as being given to our President ).We also learnt that President Buhari was only presented with a Brochure of the Foundation and commeration plaque of the FoundationOur investigation also revealed that contrary to what was spread and splashed in the media ,the lady receiving (not presenting ) the award was the sister in law to Martin Luther King Jnr not the wife who died few years ago.The delegation informed the President of their intention to establish the Foundation in Nigeria .They seek the support of the President to help them make this a reality.They even asked the President to speak with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to accelerate their quests to have Nigerian Passports for according them ,they are 90% Nigerian by their genes.The Foundation went further to commend the President for his leadership style .The President thanked the Foundation for their visit promising look into their request.CKN News kindly tell Nigerians that your President was not given an award so the talk of any millions of dollars did not take place the lady said .This findings finally put paid to the controversies generated by the purported award by the Martin Luther King Foundation.This was how the Foundation tagged the pictures of the award on its site"Speak truth to power! The true video of the presentation to President Buhari by Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King, sister in law of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and Dr. Christine King Farris. She only presented an autographed copy of the A. D. King Foundation brochure 2017 as a token of appreciation, on behalf of the Africana In Diaspora as seen in the video."About the Foundationhttp://www.adkingfoundation.com/aboutChris Kehinde Nwandu reporting from Atlanta Georgia ,USA