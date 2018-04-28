CKN News Wins Another Award In USA (Photos)

Published:

Barely five months after winning an award at Washington DC as Nigeria's most outstanding online media practitioner, the Editor in Chief of CKN News Media LLC (USA) Chris Kehinde Nwandu yesterday received another SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD at the just concluded 7th edition of the YOUNG CEO'S BUSINESS GLOBAL TRADE AND INVESTMENT SUMMIT held here in ATLANTA GEORGIA ,USA.

The award came as a huge shock because unlike all the others before it,we were not even informed about it.

The event ceremony which was organized to round off the three day world class global Economic summit was put together to celebrate some emerging and outstanding young entrepreneurs and CEO'S across the globe .

It was attended by several dignatories from across the globe including USA, India, Poland, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, Canada, Congo etc.

The award was presented to CKN News Nigeria for its role as an emerging force to reckon with in the dissimilation of accurate news and information across the globe through its online media platforms and its CEO'S performance as a an outstanding Media Personality across all media platforms (TV analysis ,media engagements) etc

Chris Kehinde Nwandu CEO of CKN NEWS is seen here receiving the award on behalf of his Media Group from the immediate Past CEO of the London Stock Exchange Group,Sir Xavier Rolet (KBE)

Thanks everyone for your continued support and patronage.

Share This