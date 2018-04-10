Tuesday, 10 April 2018

CKN News Readers React To Buhari's Second Term Announcement (Read All Comments)

Published: April 10, 2018
President Muhammdu Buhari yesterday made his intention known to his Party in his bid to go for a second term.

The statement has generated a lot of reactions across the globe.

These were the reactions of CKN News readers


Do you support President Buhari's second term declaration.. Yes or No?.

All responses will be published on CKN News page tomorrow morning
28Kanayo Esinulo, Rita Oluchi Nwokocha and 26 others
Comments
Iheohakwere Anthony
Iheohakwere Anthony Capital No
Sophiana Attah-okwor
Sophiana Attah-okwor Capital Nooooooooooo!
Mike Dumebi Oliti
Mike Dumebi Oliti No , I dint
Gladys Eby An
Gladys Eby An Capital No!
Asoluka Gloria Ifeyinwa
Asoluka Gloria Ifeyinwa No with a painful heart!!!


Abdullahi O Haruna Haruspice
Abdullahi O Haruna Haruspice Oboy so no single Igbo vote for Buhari? Make una complain of 5% tomorrow oh
Maximus Ugwuoke
Maximus Ugwuoke You wey no complain of 5% how market ?
Abdullahi O Haruna Haruspice
Abdullahi O Haruna Haruspice I gallant oh. Earning legitimate income oh
Lordbuisi OlikpeNwosa
Lordbuisi OlikpeNwosa Is Akor Alfred Chukwudi a Fulani man?
Lordbuisi OlikpeNwosa
Lordbuisi OlikpeNwosa Abdullahi O Haruna Haruspice The middle belt states that voted for Buhari, how many of them remain?
Enogwe Eugene
Enogwe Eugene Story for the gods.....

Olayinka Joshua Yusuf
Olayinka Joshua Yusuf I support Sir... Yes.. I'm not for pdp, Apc or any political party, I'm for Buhari... I believe in Buhari. With God's Grace and President Buhari,Nigeria will be good again


Stellamaris Leonard
Stellamaris Leonard CAPITAL NO OOOOOOOOPPPPP
Caesar Nkwo
Caesar Nkwo CAPITAL NOOOO
Richie Wetkos Dayom
Richie Wetkos Dayom Yessssssssssssssssss
Lordbuisi OlikpeNwosa
Lordbuisi OlikpeNwosa If na juju , i no go work. Not only am I saying no to Buhari even though that will aford us the opportunity to humiliate him in the polls, but the bloodshed that will follow the humiliation is what the Nos want to avoid.
Omeife Chuks
Omeife Chuks Capital noooooooo from the gate of heaven


Moshood Isamotu
Moshood Isamotu I support it
Fidelia Oradiegwu
Fidelia Oradiegwu Second term for what when his first term has barbed all the hairs on our heads.


Enogwe Eugene
Enogwe Eugene Lol....you never see anything yet,
You go grow bald head for this regime
Charles Diru
Charles Diru Nein...
Ngozi Onyebuchi
Ngozi Onyebuchi No oh e don do us
Austin Otuji
Austin Otuji NO 100000000 times
Kemi Omotoso
Kemi Omotoso Capital NO
Linda Uche
Linda Uche NO PLSSSSS
Enogwe Eugene
Enogwe Eugene Hell noooooo!

Buhari's intent on second term is to condemn and destroy Nigerians...See More
Enogwe Eugene
Enogwe Eugene Shey some of your brothers don dey cry since buhari clock a year for that seat , not to talk of now ... Some of them no dey discuss buhari matter again because e don taya them ....even the guy wey treck from Lagos to Abuja don come publicly declare say...See More

Bayo Akinola
Bayo Akinola And buhari lost again as usual😂 lol
Rita Onuchukwu
Rita Onuchukwu Yes.... So that the people that voted him in will cry the more like goat wey rain de bit.😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜
Sunny Jefferson
Sunny Jefferson No no no no!!!!!!!
Mmiri Dos Nawec
Mmiri Dos Nawec We don't need more innocent souls to continue perishing in nigeria.
Let this man called buhari go home and rest,so that everybody would value his/her life in nigeria
Bisi Adebola
Bisi Adebola Hell Noooooooo
Paul Okoli
Paul Okoli Nooooooooooooooo!
Ogochukwu Mbanefo Okpokwasili
Ogochukwu Mbanefo Okpokwasili Pls tell me its one of those bad dreams biko. Nooooooooöoooooooo.
Christy Kay
Christy Kay Affliction Must not Rise Again....We can recuperate from Here....it A NO from me mbok


Fidelia Oradiegwu
Fidelia Oradiegwu Heheheee

Charles Chimereze
Charles Chimereze Forget buhari!!!!!!!!
Adedeji Doherty
Adedeji Doherty
👎😷
Uju Okechukwu
Uju Okechukwu Holy ghost fire
Ruth Ezeh
Ruth Ezeh Nope.
Nita Chinyere Jock
Nita Chinyere Jock No. No. No.
Ruth Ezeh
Ruth Ezeh This time around its 2years sick leave. Many funerals were really going on while he was away. This time around you will hear that its women who want to give birth that will die with pregnancy if he eventually win.
Kaliwana Ali
Kaliwana Ali No no no
Tonnie Ogala
Tonnie Ogala Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooiioooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo there a lot of embezzlement going on under Buhari's watch because he's not intelligent and does not have what it takes to govern, those clamoring for his second term are using him to make afield day. Buhari cannot hold a presidential media chat because he will fumble.


Anifowose Paul Femi
Anifowose Paul Femi He has no moral justification to seek votes. He has successfully divided the nation than ever before, plunge us into hardship than we were, he successfully destroyed our military and turned our police officers to soft targets of herdsmen, he has shown ...See More
Prince Benjamin Masagbor
Prince Benjamin Masagbor On behalf of my Family, my church members, my village people, my Neighbors, my Colleagues, all the Native Doctors in my Village,

I say NO
Ruth Ezeh
Ruth Ezeh Lol abeg no make this man get high bp die before in time. He's on sick leave again abeg oh
Sandra Ubazonu
Sandra Ubazonu D man declaration is quiet depressing to say d least
Fidelis Ejimofor Enwemeka
Fidelis Ejimofor Enwemeka No. If not for anything but for his unstable health
Kenneth Oduah
Kenneth Oduah Y'all are saying No,No,No..half of you doesn't have PVC or will not even vote. Your No here is meaningless, be ready and vote, then this 'No' will count.
Michael Ugorji
Michael Ugorji No no no
Idowu Ade Toshor
Idowu Ade Toshor It's a yes for me
Agnes Bigbaby
Agnes Bigbaby Go get ur PVC n make the change in team of saying no but my concern is on dat day all d northern n southern states will vote plus a day old child. Fela sing suffering n smiling we no listen. Idris abdulkareem say na Nigeria Jaja we no listen. Get ur PVC n stand on ur right.
Let inec be truthful for once self.
Manage

LikeShow more reactions
· Reply · 8h
Jaceinta Ijeoma
Jaceinta Ijeoma Please I don't, he and the cabals should go and rest... The masses are suffering too much.. Poor economic situation is now at an alarming rate, no more 2square meal, talk less of 3square meal, Nigeria is long overdue for revolution, just that the p...See More
Deka Ezeadili
Deka Ezeadili No way
Nancy Okafor

Akin Ayilara


Smart Uba
Smart Uba Nooooo
Smart Uba
Smart Uba Nooooo
Revd Emeka Joseph
Revd Emeka Joseph Capital No
Bob Olukoya
Bob Olukoya Indifferent as regards his declaration. However, he will be ruling his Daura farm by 2019 not Nigeria. No more 2m miraculous votes from Kano....

Ezelue Vera
Ezelue Vera What for again.... let him go and rest a beg...
Manage

Bisi Fapetu
Bisi Fapetu No, I don't
Gbolabo Ogunleye
Gbolabo Ogunleye Absolutely yes
Chizobah Obinwa
Chizobah Obinwa NONO and NO
Ike Amaefula
Ike Amaefula Definitely, NO!
Chinenye Anyaogu-okeke
Chinenye Anyaogu-okeke No way...capital NO
Okoye Nnaemela Stephen
Okoye Nnaemela Stephen This man is old naa, let him take some rest. No!

Igwe Kenn-Chibuzo Simon
Igwe Kenn-Chibuzo Simon He has no moral justifications to seek re-election, given his abysmal performance in all fronts, deteriorating health, age and nepotic tendencies. His desperation is becoming dangerous to our existence.

Wale Olakunle
Wale Olakunle No.. please we need a fresh brain not outdated ones

Harvey Nwosu
Harvey Nwosu Yes

Nda Aaron Yes
Clementina Okumoku
Clementina Okumoku No

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: