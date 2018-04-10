CKN News Readers React To Buhari's Second Term Announcement (Read All Comments)

President Muhammdu Buhari yesterday made his intention known to his Party in his bid to go for a second term.
The statement has generated a lot of reactions across the globe.
These were the reactions of CKN News readers
Do you support President Buhari's second term declaration.. Yes or No?.
All responses will be published on CKN News page tomorrow morning
All responses will be published on CKN News page tomorrow morning
Comments
Abdullahi O Haruna Haruspice Oboy so no single Igbo vote for Buhari? Make una complain of 5% tomorrow oh
Lordbuisi OlikpeNwosa Abdullahi O Haruna Haruspice The middle belt states that voted for Buhari, how many of them remain?
Olayinka Joshua Yusuf I support Sir... Yes.. I'm not for pdp, Apc or any political party, I'm for Buhari... I believe in Buhari. With God's Grace and President Buhari,Nigeria will be good again
Lordbuisi OlikpeNwosa If na juju , i no go work. Not only am I saying no to Buhari even though that will aford us the opportunity to humiliate him in the polls, but the bloodshed that will follow the humiliation is what the Nos want to avoid.
Enogwe Eugene Hell noooooo!
Buhari's intent on second term is to condemn and destroy Nigerians...See More
Buhari's intent on second term is to condemn and destroy Nigerians...See More
Enogwe Eugene Shey some of your brothers don dey cry since buhari clock a year for that seat , not to talk of now ... Some of them no dey discuss buhari matter again because e don taya them ....even the guy wey treck from Lagos to Abuja don come publicly declare say...See More
Wr..
Rita Onuchukwu Yes.... So that the people that voted him in will cry the more like goat wey rain de bit.😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜
Mmiri Dos Nawec We don't need more innocent souls to continue perishing in nigeria.
Let this man called buhari go home and rest,so that everybody would value his/her life in nigeria
Let this man called buhari go home and rest,so that everybody would value his/her life in nigeria
Ruth Ezeh This time around its 2years sick leave. Many funerals were really going on while he was away. This time around you will hear that its women who want to give birth that will die with pregnancy if he eventually win.
Tonnie Ogala Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooiioooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo there a lot of embezzlement going on under Buhari's watch because he's not intelligent and does not have what it takes to govern, those clamoring for his second term are using him to make afield day. Buhari cannot hold a presidential media chat because he will fumble.
Anifowose Paul Femi He has no moral justification to seek votes. He has successfully divided the nation than ever before, plunge us into hardship than we were, he successfully destroyed our military and turned our police officers to soft targets of herdsmen, he has shown ...See More
Prince Benjamin Masagbor On behalf of my Family, my church members, my village people, my Neighbors, my Colleagues, all the Native Doctors in my Village,
I say NO
I say NO
Ruth Ezeh Lol abeg no make this man get high bp die before in time. He's on sick leave again abeg oh
Write a reply...
Kenneth Oduah Y'all are saying No,No,No..half of you doesn't have PVC or will not even vote. Your No here is meaningless, be ready and vote, then this 'No' will count.
Agnes Bigbaby Go get ur PVC n make the change in team of saying no but my concern is on dat day all d northern n southern states will vote plus a day old child. Fela sing suffering n smiling we no listen. Idris abdulkareem say na Nigeria Jaja we no listen. Get ur PVC n stand on ur right.Manage
Let inec be truthful for once self.
Let inec be truthful for once self.
Jaceinta Ijeoma Please I don't, he and the cabals should go and rest... The masses are suffering too much.. Poor economic situation is now at an alarming rate, no more 2square meal, talk less of 3square meal, Nigeria is long overdue for revolution, just that the p...See More
Bob Olukoya Indifferent as regards his declaration. However, he will be ruling his Daura farm by 2019 not Nigeria. No more 2m miraculous votes from Kano....
Igwe Kenn-Chibuzo Simon He has no moral justifications to seek re-election, given his abysmal performance in all fronts, deteriorating health, age and nepotic tendencies. His desperation is becoming dangerous to our existence.
Harvey Nwosu Yes
0 comments: