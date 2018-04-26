CKN News Newspapers Headlines....Thursday 26th April 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: April 26, 2018 Gov Ganduje to acquire land for Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline project Export through Kaduna ICD commences ' Shippers Council Benue: Another 39 killed as Reps ask Buhari to declare all killer-herdsmen as terrorists Security challenges worry Shell over $15bn investment plan IYC condemns alleged harassment of Jonathan, family Our port open to agents with genuine jobs'PTML Fresh clouds over APC convention, as govs engage NWC in battle of wits That invasion of the Senate is unacceptable Enugu community leaders want more CVR machines Lacks of power to re-order election sequence: We'll go on appeal, says NASS Attack on Buhari govt: Constituents move to recall Sen Abaribe Breaking: Fear grips opposition over allege plot to block accounts ahead of 2019 Federalism has failed in Nigeria, says Okunnu, Attah I'll achieve restructuring of Nigeria in 6 months, if elected President ' Atiku Gov Emmanuel advocates total control of mineral devt by states CFN boss tasks cooperative excos on financial rectitude Naira down to N360.51/$ in I&E window Nigeria adopts, develops standards on Sugar, Glucose Breaking: Oyegun to declare ambition, as APC Govs meet NWC over National Convention Doing bankable business plan: The cash flow factor SMEDAN, others train prison inmates on entrepreneurship Ease of doing business: NAP 3 achieves 68% success rate Foundation partners FSD to train SMEs on ICT ETI launches Fintech challenge for African start-ups FBNQuest Merchant Bank holds 3rd annual general meeting, records '6.167bn pbt Diamond Bank divests from UK subsidiary FBN Holdings shares fall after 178.8% profit growth Firm unveils Apps to boost revenue for small business Ted Mukoro: The colossus takes a bow Top tips for identifying Bitcoin scams NTU challenges corporate bodies Ohanaeze condemns killing of 2 Catholic priests, 17 others in Benue MONEY LAUNDERING: Court remands Senator Nwaoboshi in prison, to rule tomorrow WORLD MALARIA DAY: Nigeria loses N132bn to Malaria annually ' LAPO Abe declares guber ambition, unveils campaign office in P-Harcourt Nigerian youths have proven they're lazy 'Obaze Melaye's recall: Verification'll go on as scheduled on Saturday ' INEC TY Danjuma allegation: Buratai vows to make probe panel's report public Communal clash: Reps ask Buhari to deploy soldiers to Abia I've been denied food, access to my lawyers, family members; cries Dino Melaye Breaking: Sheriff defects to APC today ABCON projects further increase in crude oil price in Q2 CBN rolls out new anti money laundering sanction regime 2018 FIFA WC: Ighalo, Musa, Iwobi will score goals for me ' Rohr 3-year-old twin boys caught in homosexual act in Lagos Serial Art by Christopher Meet Enoch ' The Visual Expressionist Artist President's condolence, ridicule to Christian faith 'MASSOB PDP's propaganda won't stop Buhari's re-election 'Edebiri APC leadership: No room for third term ' Tinubu Kwankwanso and politics of 2019 I don't regret campaigning for Abacha -Kanu, former coordinator, YEAA International friendly: Eagles'll be ready for Three Lions 'Mikel Fans to pay N36, 000 to watch Nigeria, England at Wembley Eagles' ve top strikers for World Cup -Rohr 100 scrabble players converge on Edo for NSPC Season 5 Championships CBNintervenes with $210m in forex market National ID: FG to enrol 70m by December 2019 'Buhari NNPC to secure more fund for NPDC's physical asset Ways to prevent unwanted access to your social media account Truecaller hits over 100m daily active users Glo, Huawei to build submarine cable across communities With infrastructure, telecoms landscape'll be more prosperous ' Nnamani, CEO, Medallion Communications FG hails IMF projection of Nigeria's economy Globacom and Huawei partner on multibillion naira Glo-2 project Satanism in new age religious solution (7) Potential' uncountable The Senate and the mace in a hazy mace The change we need is you OAM Foundation awards scholarship to blind undergraduate BBNaija's Cee-C, Double Wahala for fans and haters G-Worldwide Entertainment unveils new artistes New Media dominates NEClive6 discourse My news alone is bigger than your career, Tonto shades Ednut Choose what you fight for wisely, advises AY Legend Real Deal Experience: Obiligbo brother to storm Onitsha Olamide storms Abuja for Kings Meet Emenalo linked with AC Milan job Onyekuru plays first game unhurt Bayelsa to build gym in Yenagoa NFF chieftains know fate today Heartland faults referees claims StarTimes assures of uninterrupted moments Falcons begin training in Abuja on May 10 TCN: Power sector system collapse imminent SEC begins talks with MTN Group on $500m public offer Septuagenarian petitions Lagos over Idimu Stakeholders rally supports for stockbrokers institute FBN Holdings grows assets by 10.5% to N5.2tr NCAA orders carriers to comply with U.S directive Subscribers hail estate developer over affordability Lagos moves to end plastic pollution, dangles monetary incentives Shareholders approve N459b capital raising for Access Bank FAAC postpones meeting again Mays gay harangue Just convictions Outrage as gunmen kill 13 more in Benue village ACF, PDP, Mark, Suswam, others decry killings Buharis backing of Oshiomhole democratic, says Ganduje Alleged N322m fraud: Nwaoboshi to spend two days in prison Court voids reordering of elections sequence by National Assembly FEC okays N64.108b for Lagos-Ibadan road project Melayes arrest forces Senate shutdown Benue killings: Church fixesMay 22for mass burial Democracy under threat, say Southern, Middle Belt forumchiefs Reps to summon Buhari over security situation Ojudu: Ekiti APC wont rely on federal might Group threatens court action against Fayemi Afenifere, NADECO, others remember Adesanya Why Oshiomhole should replace Oyegun Ex-deputy governor: why I defected to LP Olusola promises agricultural revolution Wike calls for the passage of Host Communities Bill FG receives final report on Boko Haram detainees Alleged N322m fraud: Court remands Iboris ally, Nwaoboshi, in prison Again, revenue underpayment by NNPC forces FAAC meeting shift Court nullifies National Assembly's elections re-ordering bill Court nullifies National Assemblys elections re-ordering bill Lagos-Ibadan road: FG okays N64bn for bridges, toll plazas Rice donated to IDPs by China not missing NEMA, Customs US now exporting more crude oil than Nigeria Governors meet over Paris Refund, Stamp Duties, others Procurement process limiting MSMEs' participation in govt contracts ' Google Judges dont need association, CJN insists TCN increases transmission substations' capacities by 190MVA Ukiwe wants immediate disarming of herdsmen Lagos rescues 1,680 beggars from streets Nigeria unit's commercial, energy strategies boost Lafarge's fortune Is Buharis comment on youths right OPAC refinery to start operation in third quarter Logo cloning: Court hears SON, businessmans case May 7 Shareholders laud Access Bank's five-year strategy, dividend culture Lagos posts 15 magistrates to small claims courts Apapa gridlock delays N85m solid minerals export Ambode urges prevention of malaria NAF trains youths in fish farming Continental Re maintains consistency in dividend payment Police detain my relations, deny me access to lawyers, says Melaye MAN rector advises workers on optimal service delivery IBEDC partners Power Africa to train workers Dear Buhari, what if I am lazy and entitled Petroleum Club decries policy uncertainty in oil industry Anticipatory approval and inherent fraud Light-up Lagos: Siemens to support developers Trucks get 'call up cards,' NPA bars empty boxes Herdsmen killings: Nigerians knock President, CAN orders protests Again, herdsmen attack Benue villages Give us this day our daily poison Dilemma of the Nigerian youth Wilder offers Joshua $50m for heavyweight More attacks in Benue as Reps summon Buhari How FG, Niger lost claims to N6bn alleged crime proceeds Suspected herdsmen kill seven in Nasarawa communal clash death toll hits 30 Melaye: Senate to grill IGP Idris on live TV today Ambode, clean up the refuse mess APC group threatens to sue Fayemi over primary APC group threatens to sue Fayemi over primary CBN should end multiple exchange rate regime ' ABCON Protest in Senate over Buharis $496m aircraft purchase Abe declares bid for Rivers gov Rising oil price pushes petrol landing cost higher 'NNPC to spend more on subsidy APC can't win elections in Bayelsa ' Dickson APC cant win elections in Bayelsa Dickson
