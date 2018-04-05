CKN News Newspaper Headline....Thursday 5th April 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: April 05, 2018 FCMB reports N170bn gross revenue Local airlines under close watch to forestall accidents 'NCAA FG reviews National Sugar master plan Ease of doing business: CAC begins 24 hours business name registration PIB: Baru charges National Assembly to remain resolute Buhari approves release of $1bn for security equipment MPC retains interest rate, 2 other ratios US, UK envoys visit Otedola, hold talks on economy JUST IN: CBN retains monetary policy rate at 14% Lagos holdssecurity summit Monday Strange illness kills 10 In Jigawa Obasanjo attack: Buhari must sit up -Aremu Katsina senator dies at 63 Jang, Aliyu challenge FG on alleged looters' list Kalu establishes N100m endowment chair in UI Terrorism, money laundering: FG to profile NGOs Ugwuanyi flags off Nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze- Anambra Border Road You're wrong, Okorocha tells VON DG Why Bayelsa residents must pay tax 'Govt Don't use your back as crane. It could be a ticking bomb for back pain! Burundanga: Ladies beware!!! Man can be nourished on myths not bones Elephant Ondo' and our caveman spirit PDP: Needless apology That presidential amnesty The politics of looters' list Idle minds: Woes of an unproductive population A parliament without accountability Absence of leadership with ideology in Nigeria Increasing economic inequality Mass posting of NYSC members to farms Ways to take care of female reproductive organ Aflatoxin: The new danger in groundnuts Flying Doctors founder bags aviation award Reliance HMO launches affordable insurance plans How Ibarapa will become model in combating TB in Nigeria ' Experts Ekiti guber: Campaign begins April 15'INEC I have no fear wining Ekiti governorship election 'Olowo Imo bigger than one person 'Oguegbu, PDP chieftain At Tinubu's colloquium, APC, Buhari kick off 2019 presidential campaign Primorg, INEC collaborate on continuous voter registration in FCT PDP demands full disclosure of Buhari's London trip Ekiti 2018: Suspended lawmaker arrested, flown to Abuja APC govs shop for new chairman Plateau guber: I'll contest in 2019 'Useni Russia 2018: Eagles need world class psychologist 'Mustapha CAFCC: Enyimba, Akwa Utd jet out for continental duels SWAN makes Wike grand patron Nigeria's economy on upward trend, inspires investments'Sanchini, Bridgestone Director, Middle East/Africa Ekiti economy needs a technocrat Ojo Investments key to economic growth, says ex-Tanzanian president Okowa is a failure, says ex-speaker Ochei N12.5bn loot: I'm not a thief, Jang tells FG West African nations to inaugurate regional electricity market June Environmental rights group backs anti-fossil fuel suit against Shell INEC issues notice of 2018 Ekiti gov election Supreme Court of living, dying and dead cases (1) MPC wants reduced allocations to FG, states, LGs LASG to train more residents in coding APGA chief laments poverty in Imo Domestic debt servicing gulps N3.72tn in three years Company registration: CAC targets increased online services Fresh port congestion looms over bridge, road closure Credit reporting vital to bad loan management'CBAN NIPPs: Preferred investors rework investments over forex Trump orders National Guard to Mexican border FBNH, Diamond Bank, others miss annual results deadline ASCSN alleges plots to reinstate suspended SEC DG Facebook to offer clearer terms on privacy, data use Nigeria's active oil rigs hit three-year high Banking, FinTech professionals unveil Open Banking Nigeria initiative Five ways to improve your financial knowledge Insecurity, shallow sea stall investment in eastern ports OPEC March oil output dropped to 11-month low Group partners NEITI, others to promote local refining Seme border, no longer haven for criminals ' Customs boss Stockbroking firms promote risk management culture PENGASSAN backs NNPC's move to overhaul refineries UK stocks hit five-year lows Group urges FG to enhance public finance Woman killed, baby abducted during outing with friend Buhari okays $1bn equipment for military Dapchi: Leahs mum to attend Abuja prayer session today Reject ambitious critics, Presidency tells Nigerians Herdsmen kill man, wife, two children in Taraba BREAKING: Bio Baada wins Sierra Leone presidential election Weve increased monitoring of domestic airlines NCAA FG constitutes 10-man panel on aviation safety Buhari, Saraki, Dogara mourn Katsina senator, ex-Rep Ogunewe Police invade Abuja park, disperse Shiite protesters FG demands justice for Reps son killed in UK AfCTA: Facilitating free trade in Africa Obaseki sacks commissioner over sweepers protest Police arrest Ekiti lawmaker in brothers presence Lagos seeks solutions to security challenges Muslim lawyers reject new FCT court dress code Cholera hits Yobe, kills 13 in six days Oyegun: Govs back Buhari, APC to meet on fresh congresses US, UK envoys visit Otedola, hold talks on economy LASG approves 5,000 more coding centres, disburses N5.6m Arms mop-up: Police recover caches of arms, ammunition in Abia, Ebonyi Credit bureaux have deepened SMEs sector in Nigeria ' Operator Eagles'll do wonders in Russia ' Akinwunmi France friendly: 9 foreign-based pros arrive Falcons camp Jay Jay' Okocha brought magic to EPL ' Phil Brown Experts call for improved students' accommodation Understanding restructuring Graphic Illustration by Tofunmi Meet Jide ' The Games Developer Footwear Academy wins 'Made in Aba' Hackathon challenge OSCE 1983 Alumni hold reunion Pastor in Police trouble for defiling 12-yr-old housemaid Buhari remains most credible candidate for 2019'NAF Tenure elongation: Delta APC leaders laud Buhari, prepare for congress 20 Niger communities raise alarm over invasion by suspected herdsmen Insecurity: Dan-Ali assures release of Dapchi schoolgirl Buhari, APC, Saraki, Dogara, others mourn as Senator Bukar dies 24 APC govs back Buhari to end Oyegun, others' tenure Tales from 2018 Lagos theatre festival Pope appoints Olawoore co-Bishop of Ilorin diocese APC chieftain, others laud Ugwuanyi's achievement Shi'a Muslims block Aso Villa gate over El-Zakzaky's continued detention Thugs should not provide security at our airports Inclusion of Bala Mohammed in alleged looter's list: Constituency members disagree with Lai Mohammed Buhari can't spent $1bn on arms procurement until NASS approves ' Murray- Bruce Fayose alleges Buhari's approval of $1bn for arms meant for president's re-election Shakes up in Edo Civil Service Business registration: CAC unveils portal for name search Anxieties over 2019 election will slow capital inflows, pressure forex market ' Salami PDP alleges invasion of Benin Owena farm by govt officials Oshiomhole God sent to S-South, Nigeria 'APC Youths 3 die, as billboard falls on commercial bus in Lagos FG urged to convert 50% Nigerian universities to vocational centres NGO unveils entrepreneurial training for rural women NUPENG holds delegates conference 66 happy cheers for Oshiomhole, Ex NLC President Inject more funds in Maths research, don tells FG Technology, advanced skills are key to economic growth ' ODUFUWA 24-year-old man arrested over his grandmother's murder Pay your taxes, hold govt accountable 'Bayelsa deputy gov APC presidential primary: I'll beat Buhari, others ' Garba Why we sacked 15 staff ' Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC Another crisis brews between Aguleri, Umueri MOSOP flays actions of FG, Shell in Ogoni Alleged $49.8bn unremitted oil funds: Why Diezani was not indicted'Makarfi Bus driver, music teacher docked over rape of 8-yr-old schoolgirl
