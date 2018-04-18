CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Wednesday 18th April 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: April 18, 2018 Soda brands expand CSD war for market share If not Buhari, who then Capacity building, powerful for cyber resilient security organizations Yudala, Konga merger kick starts consolidation of Nigeria's e-commerce sector Pro-Boxing: Negotiations for Joshua, Wilder fight intensify in New York Ndidi: Going to World Cup still like a dream FIFA probes Russian federation over racist chants Art by Ikechukwu Meet Ikechukwu ' The Freelance Artist FG drops charge against civil servant docked over 86 exotic cars, houses NASS probes $462m used for military chopper He ended our marriage on the phone! AFTER MEETING OBJ: I regret supporting Buhari in 2015 ' FALAE Boko Haram kills three Chadian soldiers Nigerian students killed by tree on Cameroon school trip Falana seeks explanation for fuel subsidy increase from N261bn to N1.4trn Pat Utomi ready to change Delta, says Enuha Are we as a people fair to those who put down their lives so that we remain united ' ' IBB Abia school teachers embark on strike over unpaid salary No drain pipe project under Obaseki Cultists kill father of 3 in A/Ibom 2019: Keyamo's appointment makes Buhari's re-election easier ' Group Tinubu blames Jonathan, others for country's woes Secondus alleges FG, APC's plot to frame him up Secondus alleges FG, APC's plot to frame him up Obaseki to partner private investors on mechanised farming for inclusive agric devt. Guinness, Wecyclers sign MoU on waste management Kwes TV launches new series, Face to Face Imported diapers trigger market rivalry MTN partners Twinpine to unveil upgraded MTN mobile ad in Nigeria Bargain hunting propels N63bn gains in equities market Obuah drums support for Wike's administration Aisangbonhi: A life of trials, triumphs World Bank reviews Nigeria's economic growth downwards Imo assembly investigates herdsmen killings 2019: Oba Akiolu gives Buhari conditions for Lagos support Nasarawa killings: IDPs pelt Gov Al-Makura's convoy with stones Secure your future with your votes, cleric tells Ndigbo Nigeria lags behind in response to oil spill 'NOSDRA Anxiety as Police withdraw aides from Enugu Assemblies of God top cleric Church building collapse: APC, others carpet Gov Emmanuel Lawmaker accuses FG of selective development My wife was caught by her lover's spouse! EKITI GOV POLL: APC warns aspirants against hate speeches El-Zakzaky: Again, Shi'ites, security operatives clash Keyamo: The activist as Buhari's campaign spokesman 2019: How PDP began battle in Buhari's backyard PDP, only vehicle to liberate Imo, Nigeria'Ihedioha NDIC, US agency strategise on resolution of bank failures Falae to Buhari: Don't contest in 2019 Keyamo's appointment not APC affair, party spokesperson says Gold Coast 2018: Financial challenges affected tennis team -NTTF boss Confederation Cup Playoff: Enyimba'll subdue Bidvest Wits 'Oladapo Russia 2018: Osaze backs Russia to host successful W/Cup Onyekuru thanks Everton, Anderlecht for recovery CAF sets new schedules for CAFCL, CAFCC RMAFC recovers N57.7bn unremitted revenue from banks Poor supply: Electricity consumers demand reversal of privatisation programme, slam NERC Excise duty: Group pleads for brewery workers PenCom educates MDAs,PDOs onpension Why we're not exposed to power sector 'Agbaje, GTB boss No authentic data on Nigeria's daily fuel consumption 'NBS NETCO revenue increases by 122%, pays N750m dividend to NNPC Reps summon Adeosun, CBN governor over collection of charges from IOCs World Bank raises first bond worth $1.5bn WHO-standard factory drives Fidson's profit 235% to N1.1bn Abia teachers on strike over 6 months salary arrears ERGP: Bill Gates told Nigeria naked truth 'NMA Chibok: 30, not 15 schoolgirls, are alive 'Salkida Four years after, Reps probe non-rescue Rise Up launches in Nigeria Igbo World Assembly backs Nwodo Ugwuanyi commends Nsukka Muslims for peaceful co-existence Urban renewal: Okorocha wants to destroy people's livelihood 'Onyeagucha Constitution amendment: Senate transmits 12 bills to Buhari for assent No drainpipe project under Obaseki Silence of Tambuwal as Buhari meets with President Trump, and Prime Minister May Satanism in new age religious solution (6) The Bible, Almighty God and I Gen Danjuma and the right to self-defence (2) Frenchman becomes first person in world to get 'third face' transplant International inspectors enter Syria's chemical site Buharia: Abia market where vegetables compete with hard drug Agony in Ebonyi village as violent wind hits 72 villages in Edda clan How to end farmers/herders clashes with ADR ' Ben Odoh, CEO, Negotiation PowerHouse Obiano's wife lifts widow with house Fear grips Owerri residents as rainy season begins Again, Umuleri raises the alarm, calls on Obiano, police to act fast Herdsmen, vandals, reptiles cripple National Stadium Anti-corruption war: EFCC chair woos Abuja residents FCT communities where children disappear and parents keep mum Vehicle owners lament 'onslaught' of mechanics, robbers INEC boss swears-in 7 new RECs 2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman Appointment not APC affair 'Party Ihedioha describes Oye's call to quit PDP as unwarranted Why APC crises persist -Arise Party supremacy, invitation to dictatorship 'Tinubu UBN Drags Judge Before NJC, EFCC over Alleged Collusion with Churchgate Owner You Won't Be Lucky If Oil Plunges Again, IMF Warns Nigeria, Others Meet Edosomwan, the Man Who Wants Buharis Job Hot FM Berths in Lagos, Promises New Experience with Visual Radio Senators Demand Sack of Security Chiefs over Escalating Herdsmen Killings Ibadan's Abducted Twins Freed after Payment of N10m Ransom Why I want to represent Delta South in the Senate ... CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Wednesday 18th April 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: April 18, 2018 Soda brands expand CSD war for market share Lagos, Oyo, Edo Top States with Unclaimed PVCs Danjumas Belated Call to Action APC Fixes May 14 for Convention Former Ondo REC Accuses Mimiko of Attempted Bribery House C'ttee Vows to Conclude, Expose Alleged Corruption in NEMA Salkida Gives Update, Says 30 Chibok Girls are Alive, Not 15 BOFIA Amendment to Ensure Stiff Sanctions, Says Lawmaker KPMG Business Survey Highlights Forex Risk in Nigeria Algerias USM Alger Knocks Out Plateau Utd from Confed Cup Ikpeba Calls for Wengers Exit from Arsenal Bamidele urges free, fair Ekiti APC gov primary Bible Society of Nigerias board meeting Tyre Express, Prestige Assurance unveil tyre damage warranty UPDATED: Former US first lady Barbara Bush dead at 92 Rising taxes on alcoholic beverages threatening N420bn investments ' Group Waste managers sue LASG over new environmental law Consumption tax: Court hears suit against Lagos May 7 FG'll partner entrepreneurs on innovation growth ' Osinbajo Lopsided appointments: Buharis govt not responsive, say Reps After-sales: Mandilas captures 63% of Toyota market share Ekundayo Wright dies Govt to issue 2,000 land titles to investors Church introduces entrepreneurial studies for pastors Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines support artists on residency programme NAMA gets IATA commendation on billing system FG to auction N90bn bonds NBS plans survey on poor water sanitation, others Did Nigerians truly clamour for Buharis return The ballyhoo over Ajaokuta Steel company 2019 elections and use of state and administrative resources AfCFTA AS Tailwind for economic growth in Nigeria MTN Music+ goes international with Sony Music Entertainment Buhari resign and run far away Motorcylist bathes lover with acid over alleged infidelity Fire kills Lagos businesswoman, maid, houseboy Gunmen kill father of three Man impregnates 13-year-old Beninoise maid Olusosun: Fire re-ignites as police arrest 80 Ogun community, CDC chairman battle over road repairs Nigerian students killed by tree on Cameroon school trip Varsity suspends lecturer over sex-for-mark allegations FMC doctor killed our baby Parents Theresa May asks Nigeria, others to revoke anti-same sex laws UK visa applicant bags three years for lying about marital status Herdsmen attacks force 300,000 Benue pupils out of school Secure Chibok girls, Leahs rescue before 2019, Reps tell Buhari We may shut NAssembly to help Buhari end killings Ekweremadu Boko Haram: No amnesty for mass murderers Nasarawa attacks: IDPs stone govs convoy, death toll rises Kogi gov sets up panel to probe herdsmen crisis LASG takes over truck terminal to tackle Apapa gridlock Falae visits Obasanjo, says Buhari has failed Banks fail to remit N74.1bn govt revenues 'RMAFC Group laments insecurity, wants state police Unity Bank, Oando, Skye Bank lift stock market Delta APC attacks Saraki over Omo-Agege's suspension Your daily petrol consumption claim untenable, Falana tells Kachikwu AI slams police for attacking Shiite protesters Ekiti APC delegates can't be bought ' Faparusi
