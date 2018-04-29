CKN News Newspaper Headline.....Sunday 29th April 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: April 29, 2018 Buhari's visit to Trump: U.S. companies want discussion on security, infrastructure Adeyemo's death, greatest loss to Oyo APC govt 'Ajimobi Melaye's recall: Low turnout for signatures verification Benue Massacre: Resign now, Catholic Bishop tells Buhari Visionscape: Sustaining the transformation 2019: Clash of the titans, as APC begins congresses APC leaders are master riggers ' George Historical books, service to humanity 'President Buhari Redefine your style with shorts I'm not quitting music; it's my life 'Patoranking Unending agony: Christian leaders get tough with FG over killings A mace of trouble or symbol of authority Lost to JOHESU strike: The pathetic end of a youth corps member In the absence of strong antibiotics, people now drink camel urine and milk to cure typhoid, other ailments Our 5-acre farm was destroyed by herdsmen's cattle 'Bishop Popoola Unity will make artistes, industry grow fast'AY Inspiration The Senate and its Self-Regulating Powers NATIONAL ASSEMBLY VS PRESIDENT: Inside the controversial Super Tucano fighter jet NIRSAL: Boosting agricultural productivity not only the dog, baboon that they intend to soak in blood by Fani-Kayode After BBNaija, Nigeria needs a Head of Household post 2019 ' Reno Nokia 7 plus: Nokia woos customers with big screen advantage, 2 days battery life Forum calls for replication of Nigeria's digital rights bill in other African countries NSE Induction: 'Entrepreneurs don't take no for an answer Eagles vs DR Congo friendly: No going back on Port Harcourt as host ' NFF The USL continues this Sunday with matches across the United States. Golf: Korblah, Eze win maiden Radix Pension Classics Mourinho: Blame Chelsea for selling Salah not me Take it easy with me, Wenger tells Mourinho Forging a pathway to success at the African Championships Why I want to go to Japan 2020 Olympics ' Oshonaike Adebola Williams, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, others for 'Handle It Africa Cardiff on the brink of promotion to the Premier League BBNaija housemates make better money sleeping with politicians ' Charity Nnaji Christopher Ogosi releases 'Finer Than Them' video Sunkanmi drops Monster hit song 'Zobo US-based music duo, ROZE, out with sensual video of debut single Okorocha's illegal tax Demystification of President Muhammadu Buhari (5) Buhari's lost 18million Nigerians Painful moments You cannot get excellence from inertia Window Shopping Etiquette Your attitude can attract a miracle The Anointing Kim and Moon give hope of a better, peaceful Korea Snoring and proximate cause 2019: N'Delta group drums support for Atiku 2019: There's nothing to fear about Buhari's health', Lai Mohammed assures international community Low turnout in Melaye recall verification 2019: Team Hilary declares support for Okowa Herdsmen killings' backlash: CAN, Redeemed Church, Methodist, Pentecostal Fellowship speak 2019: Atiku support group inaugurated in Lagos Ohanaeze Lagos says national leadership is meddlesome How I remembered that 92-acre family land could fulfil Dubai dream ' Oba Akran of Badagry Breaking : Attempt to recall Dino Melaye fails Ekele emerges Igah President General 2019: Why I'm sure of getting APC gov ticket in Delta ' Odikpo Finland's 3.5 million euros for Nigeria's humanitarian needs ' Ambassador Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury Oyo Speaker's death: Ajimobi still shattered, visits parents, monarchs Impeachment: Buhari violated the constitution ' Urhoghide 12 die, eight injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway multiple crash I have no regrets moving motion for impeachment of Buhari ' Sen. Uroghide Netherlands Business School scholarships for Nigerian executives Okere harps on why entrepreneurs should scale businesses geometrically Third force: Nobody can intimidate me ' Obasanjo Doc, if my leg is amputated, I will commit suicide Insecurity: My heart bleeds for Nigeria ' Gowon Preferring a rich man doesn't make you a gold digger Herdsmen's attacks: IPOB reads riot act to S/East govs, Ohanaeze How women change men's behaviour Hello I am here, I can hear you! Darkness The Black man's burden (1) Xenophobia: Nigerians knock Buhari Mother of five killed in building collapse in Aba Benue unholy herdsmen attack: Catholic church, natives count losses The Benue killings Why I didn't court before marriage -Uche Maduka, actress 2019: Sylva, Lokpobiri move to restructure APC in Bayelsa Dino Melaye: The many travails of controversial lawmaker Why APC,PDP 'll not fly in 2019 'Dara Buhari ruining our democracy, PDP tells Trump Revealed: How IBB, Obj run Nigeria ' Kenny Martins Why APC governors are supporting Buhari ' Gov. Ganduje EFCC arrests two referees over match fixing Nadal reaches Barcelona Open final LMC fines Heartland N6.25m, bans Oparaku It's not easy to set up a standard Pharmaceutical company ' Nebe, Phamatex MD Gunmen abduct health workers in Taraba CAN shelves demonstration against killing of Christians Boko Haram: UNIMAID to resume Lake Chad oil exploration Wike's wife launches new campaign for exclusive breast-feeding Ooni, Oba of Benin task Buhari on insecurity Thunderstorm kills pregnant woman, 2 others in Ebonyi Conspiracy of silence Motion to impeach Buhari: I have no regrets, says Senator Urhoghide Constituents commence move to recall Abaribe Managing a business with your spouse Why governors cant guarantee security in states Yari Your success doesn't depend solely on your ability 'Chiamaka Motilewa Enugu APC vows to stop Ekweremadu's return to Senate Nigerians not taking advantage of online business 'Otitoola Police produced a year old petition after arresting me ' Ondo ex-commissioner Nigerians unofficially exporting $40bn goods annually, says NEPC SGFs daughters wedding Buhari hails Adenuga at 65 Impostors, not Agbekoya, threatening Ekiti, Osun polls ' Spokesperson Niger Delta crisis still a major challenge in oil production ' Avuru Senate laid foundation for anarchy by suspending Omo-Agege 'Ex-Lagos Assembly member 60 million voters in SMEs sector marginalised Aderinwale UNIDO seeks $50m for Nigeria's industrial programme Enugu gov promises to refund WASSCE fees of 83 students Mergers, acquisitions in focus as firms sit on oil blocks Ajimobi visits late speaker's family, monarch Expanding the hardware sector Check please PMI, CISI UK sign MoU on professional management Eradicating malaria from Nigeria: Myth or Reality Designing your dining room Embracing Change Gaining weight quickly and safely Now that Big Brother Naija is over Buharis ultimate retreat from campaign promises Fibroids not disturbing a woman should be left alone Expert As Buhari returns to Washington Lagos mechanics seek Tinubu, Ambodes intervention over harassment Union Bank Plc and the future of law practice Tinubu, Adenuga, Elumelu, others own 49 expired oil block licences Investigation $496m fighter jets: PDP, APC lawmakers disagree on Buhari as panel submits report Wed Melaye: Verification exercise flops as voters shun centres Public varsities fee hike threatens dreams of indigent students Varsities must expose, shame lecturers sexually harassing students ASUU President Maharaji dispels death rumour, says Im beyond death My heart bleeds over Boko Haram, herdsmen killings Gowon HID, Adesanya advised me to join Abacha govt ' Babatope Be prepared for FG's threat, Obasanjo warns coalition members Benin Oba visits Ooni, asks Buhari to stop herdsmen killings Buhari's presidential salvos from foreign lands Visionscape doesnt belong to me, says Tinubu I can be president without visiting the US 'Atiku Breaking the vicious grip of poverty in the North Military bombs Boko Haram logistics base in Borno Caution Buhari on rights abuses, PDP tells Trump Power generation hits 5,090MW, highest in 2018 Obasanjo, Babangida attacking Buhari over graft war ' Ganduje Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: