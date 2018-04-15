Sunday, 15 April 2018

CKN News Newspaper Headlines..Sunday 15th April 2018

Published: April 15, 2018

Randy male traders touch our bums, boobs pretending to seek customers — Female buyers

Kwara residents avoid banks, embrace electronic banking

Only 15 of 113 Chibok girls with Boko Haram alive —Salkida

Why the North will still vote for Buhari in 2019 –Matthew Kukah

N30tn revenue leakage report will shock Nigerians, says Senate

It’s not necessary featuring my ‘dancing senator’ dad in my video – B Red


Tinubu’s panel halts Oyegun’s tenure elongation –APC chief


Secondus, Mark meet Fayose, others over Ekiti PDP poll


Big names in Imo politics never supported me —Okorocha


Taraba killings: Army arrests two masterminds, one named Danjuma


‘Only 15 out of 113 Chibok girls still alive’


Senate: Fresh row over ban on pro-Buhari group


Kidnappers reject Otun Olubadan’s N5m offer


ADENIKE ADEBOLA: My dad taught me to carve my own path


Woman accidentally killed, chief mourner injured at burial ceremony


Troop’s ambush, kill 7 Boko Haram insurgents in Borno


Clerics, others pray for return of remaining Chibok girls


Omo-Agege: Urhobo, Delta APC fault Senate


600,000 persons benefit from FG’s GEEP scheme


2019: APC, PDP others face campaign funding hurdles


Presidency says all remaining girls in captivity alive


PDP hijacked social investment programme in Gombe – APC


Minna National Polo 2018 gallops off July 15


Nigeria eye ICC World T20 as qualifiers begin in Lagos


Lawyers’ 2018 football tourney kicks off in Abuja


Ganduje, Shekarau, NCC boss bag Kano heroes award


Army arrests mastermind of Taraba killings


How gunmen shot 7 in Plateau bar


