CKN News Newspaper Headlines..Sunday 15th April 2018 CKN NIGERIA Published: April 15, 2018 Randy male traders touch our bums, boobs pretending to seek customers — Female buyers Kwara residents avoid banks, embrace electronic banking Only 15 of 113 Chibok girls with Boko Haram alive —Salkida Why the North will still vote for Buhari in 2019 –Matthew Kukah N30tn revenue leakage report will shock Nigerians, says Senate It's not necessary featuring my 'dancing senator' dad in my video – B Red Tinubu's panel halts Oyegun's tenure elongation –APC chief Secondus, Mark meet Fayose, others over Ekiti PDP poll Big names in Imo politics never supported me —Okorocha Taraba killings: Army arrests two masterminds, one named Danjuma 'Only 15 out of 113 Chibok girls still alive' Senate: Fresh row over ban on pro-Buhari group Kidnappers reject Otun Olubadan's N5m offer ADENIKE ADEBOLA: My dad taught me to carve my own path Woman accidentally killed, chief mourner injured at burial ceremony Troop's ambush, kill 7 Boko Haram insurgents in Borno Clerics, others pray for return of remaining Chibok girls Omo-Agege: Urhobo, Delta APC fault Senate 600,000 persons benefit from FG's GEEP scheme 2019: APC, PDP others face campaign funding hurdles Presidency says all remaining girls in captivity alive PDP hijacked social investment programme in Gombe – APC Minna National Polo 2018 gallops off July 15 Nigeria eye ICC World T20 as qualifiers begin in Lagos Lawyers' 2018 football tourney kicks off in Abuja Ganduje, Shekarau, NCC boss bag Kano heroes award Army arrests mastermind of Taraba killings How gunmen shot 7 in Plateau bar
