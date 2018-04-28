CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Saturday 28th April 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: April 28, 2018 Okere-Urhobo leaders commend DPO's gallantry in fighting crime Oyo govt declares 3-day mourning for late Oyo Speaker Why IG was represented at the Senate 'Police Buhari's to meet Trump in White House April 30 2 modular refineries kick-start October in Delta Oyo Assembly Speaker, Michael Adeyemo, is dead Old Boys train over 80 teachers for optimum service delivery Local Government autonomy: Media, CSOs, trade unions partner for advocacy in Oyo State Worst APC government better than any previous government 'Honourable Bagel Why I'm the best for Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal costituency in 2019 ' Oyetunde Adedokun Who should I turn to Scavengers, traders, waste collectors groan over Olusosun dumpsite closure, fire How my British HOD forced me to specialise in O & G 'Prof Bomi Ogedengbe, first female Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Nigeria Give yourself a burger treat! I still love to study Law ' 43yr-old First Class graduate of Industrial Chemistry Shock, disbelief! How Oyo Speaker, Michael Adeyemo died at 47 The flipside of masturbation Five important tips for a happy marriage Govt can't centralise waste disposal and succeed 'Rodipe Captain 'Hosa and his new cravings Ogun: Not the critic that counts Dankwambo's eyes on the presidency English Championship table Lack of fuel caused 2016 Brazil football team Chapecoense plane crash Spanish La Liga table Fans mob BBNaija winner, Miracle! If Chelsea accepts my 500m stadium bid they will play at Wembley ' Khan Why Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, more popular than I'm- Poe Arsenal vs Atletico : We cannot be too disappointed ' Wilshere I've no time for girls, sex, but my music ' Skales I am judged based on assists, goals and that's the truth ' Pogba How heartbreak inspired me ' Adekunle Gold Dbanj loses cool over unfair preference for Mr. Real Arsenal v Man Utd : Mourinho regrets bust-ups with Arsenal boss Wenger Lai Mohammed, Ooni of Ife, others grace African drum festival Real set to do without Isco, Carvajal for Bayern return Erelu Dosunmu, Ita Giwa, Daisy Danjuma, others celebrate Tosan Jemide's 'Sugar Icing Adams Oshiomhole: The sort of crankshaft APC needs Lack of fuel caused 2016 Brazil football team plane crash Amb. Karo Ekewenu marks 7th wedding anniversary Their tomorrow is here,haunting us Court slates April 30 to hear Omo-Agege's suit against Senate, AGF Adichie and Hilary's twitter: more feminist than thou Police smash syndicate of leaked WAEC questions and answers TRANSFORMING NIGERIA'S URBAN AGENDA: Fashola speaks in London MELAYE Peaking Delta State Educational Standards An encounter with Oba Ewuare II I want to fasttrack trade discussions between Africa and the United States 'Toyin Umesiri How Olu of Warri reunited estranged Itsekiri communities ' Chief Thomas Ereyitomi Benue charged !'We're all ready to die in defence of our place It's now self-defence, we'll not run away Troops arrest three armed herdsmen in Benue after exchange of gunfire Our support for Buhari will open doors for Ndigbo in APC, 2023 ' Uzodimma AKK Project Will Accelerate Nigeria's Economic Development- NNPC Ooni of Ife visits Brazil in June Enugu Govt. approves N100m monthly for payment of state retirees' gratuities Court grants Ex-Gov, Shema bail Sheriff, neither here nor there What happened to Akpabio Developing skill in animal farming reduces unemployment DELTA 2019: Anioma people, Ibori recapture initiative for PDP, Gov Okowa Trump says may go to Jerusalem embassy opening Anamero foundation empowers Edo North PwDs 2019: 'If Christians are waiting for CAN to direct us to a particular party, we cannot Second Niger Bridge main project to gulp N210 billion' Director Killings: Stop playing the ostrich, CAN slams Buhari Kebbi among 10 states with high child mortality rate, says UNICEF PVC: APGA takes enlightenment campaign to Nasarawa rural communities Court grants Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi bail EFCC gets no share on assets recovered, insists Magu Supreme court ruling on NFF election sparks controversy Lagos announces restriction around Agege over Pen Cinema bridge Terrorism top agenda as Buhari departs for U.S.today Tinubu denies ownership of Visionscape, tells Ambode to reverse self Edo PDP, APC youths clash over Senator's motion to impeach Buhari Unity of Nigeria my paramount objective, says President Killings: CAN accuses Buhari, security chiefs of gang up against Christians As Reps dare Buhari How jealousy kills your relationship How Oyo Speaker died of heart attack Why i specialize in sex therapy 'Tola ajayi, clinic manager, nordica fertility Alleged cheating: Kidnapper abducts, kills girlfriend Controversy trails Boko Haram's invasion of Maiduguri Inside Ilaje, a forsaken Lagos community Benue catholic church killings: Oh God, why did you forsake me Amnesty for repentant Boko Haram members Yes, I'm a lover boy ' Adekunle Gold, musician My incredible journey to stardom 'Olusegun Fayo Producers offered me roles for sex 'Monica Friday I want a man richer than Otedola 'Blessing Ofoegbu, actress Ex-Generals, Govs, ministers regroup for 2019 battle Rohr: Why I can't marry a Nigerian Dover hotel Supreme Court strikes out Giwa's case against Pinnick Timeout in a witches camp How not to be victim of racism Troops arrest Boko Haram suspect linked to recent attacks in Benue, recover weapons Emma Nnorom: Happy Birthday Bizzare things some women do for love Terrorism fight, economic growth to top Buhari, Trump meeting 'Presidency Bizzare things some women do for love Enugu approves N100m monthly for payment of retirees' gratuities Madam sold my chairs, claims 'I sit and do nothing! Wike canvasses separate minimum wages for states Something is spinning in my encephalon Why I did not reply Obasanjo's letter 'Buhari Leaders on leadership: From Wizkid to Guru at 65 Get ready for herdsmen in S'East, S'South, IPOB alerts govs PSN intensifies clampdown on fake drug manufacturers, distributors Forty-year-old man commits suicide in Ebonyi PSPs not being truthful about waste management issues Why many people died during Offa banks robbery Kwara CP Ive no stake in Visionscape, says Tinubu Seven arrested for stealing, cult-related activities Kidnappings: Foreign contractors shun Lokoja-Okene-Benin Road construction Lagos restricts movement for construction of Agege flyover Meningitis killed 46 in Katsina WHO Assault: Woman to file N100m lawsuit against naval officer N5.7bn SURE-P funds: Court grants Shema bail FG spends N198bn on fighting malaria NSCDC arrests three over illegal mining, cannabis dealing 2019: Lagos mobilises residents to collect PVCs Firm offers traders free legal advice Nigeria must motivate scientists Don Ogoni cleanup: Osinbajo promises transparent exercise as FG signs agreement Govt demolishes popular Ile-Epo Market Four nabbed for selling leaked WAEC answers $462m aircraft: US keeps mum over payment, delivery timeline Two jailed for trafficking Nigerians to Benin Republic 2019: Youre deceiving yourself, PDP tells President Day Senator Melaye allegedly jumped off moving police van, ending up in hospital I remain committed to Nigerias unity, says Buhari Pastor arrested for allegedly kidnapping boy Andrew Yakubus $9.7m stands forfeited Appeal court WASSCE candidates who cheat via websites ROZE releases video for The Whole Night Herdsmen killings: CAN mobilises churches for nationwide protests Sunday Sergeant kills motorcycle rider over N50 bribe My success brought my parents together Junior Boy Presidential asset recovery panel sacks special investigator Troops arrest key Boko Haram suspect linked to recent Benue attacks Tension in Makurdi over planned attack by suspected Hausa/Fulani herdsmen Eight other things you can do with eggs besides eating them Ajimobi declares three-day mourning as Olubadan, others mourn Speaker Gunmen attack Osun PDP gov aspirant on Ife-Ibadan Expressway Second Niger Bridge's main work'll cost N210bn ' FG Buhari leaves Abuja today for meeting with Trump Ekiti poll: Tinubu, Fayemi, Akande, others meet in Lagos to strategise Airbus trains 1,000 Nigerian youths in aircraft manufacturing Ekiti: Buhari's men and the question of federal might Paris Club refund: Court orders permanent forfeiture of consultants N1.4bn NNPC, NCDMB'll collaborate to approve projects, contracts ' Kachikwu I have stopped! Nigeria losing N2bn to fake seed peddlers, says govt Court fixes date for Omo-Ageges suit against Senate, AGF Buhari to inaugurate Nigeria's first seven-star hotel NAIP sensitises Kwara residents, transporters on drug abuse
