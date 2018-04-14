Saturday, 14 April 2018

CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Saturday 14th April 2018

Published: April 14, 2018













·         My sister went to report a peeping Tom to the police when she was killed –Brother of Offa robbery victim

·         My three years in detention drew me closer to god –Chris Anyanwu

·         2019: Mixed reactions over Buhari’s performance

·         Why Jigawa gov is heading APC convention committee –Source

·         Afenifere calls for Malami’s resignation for defending Boko Haram

·         I went into kidnapping to take care of my family – Suspect

·         Buhari explains why Chibok girls remain in captivity

·         I was born poor, first time I saw an airport was in 2006 –Aremu Afolayan

·         Despite marriage, grey hair, ladies still find me sexy –D’banj

·         Emir title: Iwo prince urges Yoruba monarchs to caution Oluwo


·         Langa-langa: Nigeria’s ‘unforgettable’ train disaster 48 years after


·         What’s really in your kid’s lunch box?

·         VAT Wonder Goal: Ogbugh scores a hat trick of wins


·         Twist of Faith II, King of Heart II, others top new series in Zee movies

·         Sport is life and life is sport!


·         Kidnapped Syrian teen rescued ‘with gunshot wound on thigh’

·         $1.1bn Malabu deal: Court stops Adoke’s trial

·         Cholera kills 3 in Borno


·         Why I’ll vote Buhari again and again

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: