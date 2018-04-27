CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Friday 27th April 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: April 27, 2018 Sea sanitation: NIMASA inaugurates 120 marine litter marshals Secondus carpets Buhari for shunning Benue for Bauchi Ambode tasks civil servants on data management FG adopts, develops standards on sugar, glucose Breaking: Melaye's brother, 3 others docked, remanded in prison for obstruction Customs takes anti-smuggling war to neighbouring ports The danger of not knowing (1) InterswitchSPAK: 11,000 students for national STEM exams Know Your Rights app expands to include more languages WasherMEN, iPrefect come to town with revenue boost for SMEs Mikel reckons Eagles have good passers of the ball CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba make Djoliba inquiries from MFM NBBF, Total sign N60m sponsorship deal Profligate Arsenal punished by 10-man Atletico Madrid Champions League: Bayern can beat Real in Madrid ' Heynckes FA confirm shock 500 million offer to buy historic Wembley Stella Damasus joins league of 40s No religious discrimination in Lagos ' Dr. AbdulLateef Lassa fever: No plan to prevent Nigerian pilgrims from performing 2018 hajj 'NAHCON MURIC wants police to bring priests' killers to book Kogi govt settles 40yrs religious feud between Islamic groups Cubans: Poor people, living rich lives Gideon Orkar's madness: Another April anniversary(1) Another comedy of shame FUNAAB at 30: VC laments lack of water, shortage of staff Study shows 9/11 fire fighters likely to have blood cancer Lingering traffic gridlock in Apapa: FG, stakeholders partner to find lasting solution I am returning to repair Fayose's damages in Ekiti ' Fayemi Teacher charged with defiling minor in classroom Man sentenced to death in Ekiti for armed robbery Fiscal Responsibility Act: NCC remits N49.7bn to govt in four months Abandoned PVCs in Imo worry INEC Oyo govt approves promotion of 48 new kings ELECTIONS: Vote out old, failed politicians in 2019, Soyinka tells youths HERDSMEN ATTACKS: Buhari has lost battle against insurgency ' FAYOSE Nnamdi Kanu: Stop witch-hunt against Chidoka, Abaribe'IPOB Housing, Real Estate bill passes second reading in DTHA Delta Heritage Award holds in Asaba Fuel crisis looms in Edo, Delta over leadership tussle in Benin depot IPMAN Police released suspected kidnapper after collecting N5m bribe, Imo protesters allege Delta communities threaten to shut down oil flow station Ekiti 2018: PDP aspirants contending with the voice of gods Rivers govt storms NDDC's head office over alleged N600m tax debt Yoruba Ko'ya kicks off crusade for restructuring Killings: Senate summons Buhari as herdsmen attack another Benue church Useful hacks for moms with wanderlust Ekiti 2018: My Supporters not defacing your posters, Bamidele tells Ojudu Killings: Don't play into hands of agents of disunity, Buhari begs Benue people NCC Remits N49.7bn to Govt Coffers in Four Months Okun People Accuse Security Agents of Violating Melaye's Human Dignity Mobilise Against Old People, Soyinka Tells Youth Lagos Attracted $43bin Investment Proposals in Three Years Judge Refuses to Consider Innoson's Application Challenging Jurisdiction Microsoft Urges FG to Enact Data Privacy Law to Attract FDI in Technology Industry Insecurity, Killings: Vote Out APC, Buhari, Falae tells Nigerians MMA2: Alaafin Hails Babalakin's Vision Nasarawa Killings: Tiv, Fulani Sign Peace Pact Port Harcourt to Host Eagles, Congo Friendly Expect higher returns on Royal Residence Estate 'Obika Realtors urge subscribers NNPC invested N100bn in real estate to reduce deficits 'Latford FAAC meeting deadlocked again SEC confirms MTN's proposed $500m IPO FEC approves N68.6bn for roads projects, N10.7bn for rice mills Engine explosion: Local airlines must comply with FAA directives 'NCAA How to crash cost of property in Nigeria Kaduna files fresh charges against El-Zakzaky FG advocates private sector investment to tackle malaria FG discovers 11 soot sources in Rivers Maiduguri: Military in gun battle with Boko Haram Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to victims' families Benue: Gunmen invade IDPs camp, kill 7 Oyo approves another 48 Obas Babangida Aliyu, other govs advised Jonathan on subsidy removal 'Okonjo-Iweala Senators call for Buhari's impeachment Who can replace Arsene Wenger Nigeria as thoroughfare for killer herdsmen A bogey of ethic and religious rivalry Killing field called Nigeria Suddenly, everybody 'supported' Buhari Club moss: The harmonious remedy for digestive disorder and many more! Angry youths and 2019 elections The incredible Lessons from Kenya's anti-corruption campaign Are Nigerian youths really lazy Residency rights: Antidote to ethnic violence Herdsmen's endless blood lust (1) Endless killings by herdsmen Group lambasts Abia PDP publicity secretary over attacks on Kalu Only God can give Igbo President 'Ohanaeze AliSheriff's defection:Like Jonathan, like Buhari Modu Sheriff leads supporters to APC $469m expenditure: Senate should begin Buhari's impeachment -Owie Why South East will benefit from Buhari's re-election ' Eze Kanu 2019: Nigerians'll judge APC on its achievements, not on PDP's past failings -Dickson Endorsement: Buhari didn't impose Oshiomhole on us 'APC NWC 2019: In Korea, Kalu woos Nigerians for Buhari NBBF, Total seal N60m sponsorship deal Ekiti guber: More troubles for Fayemi as APC group threaten court action over primary Mikel tasks Conte on Victor Moses' role Ebuehi resumes full training Tinubu receives autographed gloves of Anthony Joshua Ezeonwuka tasks corporate Nigeria on sports development FG, states, LGAs share N626.8bn Support SMEs to grow Commonwealth countries' GDP to $18tr 'Obi NCC remits N49.7bn to FG in 4 months N5.1bn fraud: Ive no case to answer, Jonathans ex-aide tells court SGF, Adeosun, others absence stalls N1.4tn subsidy probe Subsidy: Senate orders N216bn illegal payment refund by NNPC Two modular refineries for inauguration in December PDP hails NAssembly for summoning Buhari over killings UPDATED: Two Koreas' leaders in historic handshake N600m taxes: Rivers revenue agency blocks NDDC office Lagos got $43bn investment proposals NIPOST generates N20.62bn in one year Magodo Associates to host symposium on Nigerias future NCC remits N49.7bn surplus to FG in three months Traders unveil N2bn Africa Tyre Village in Lagos Ojudu, MOB advise APC delegates on Ekiti primary BoI gave industrialists N112bn loans in 2017 ' Report Ex-UN chief, Adebayo Adedeji, dies at 87, Buhari mourns FG to address IPSAS adoption challenges Ihedioha laments bad governance in Imo Analysts foresee single world currency in growing technology disruption Kim, Moon set off for historic Korea summit Groups lament plight of awaiting-trial inmates DMO raises N90bn for 2018 budget Credit bureaux stimulating business, economic growth ' CBN Ekiti performances in WAEC, NECO not reflecting in admission High fees discouraging teachers from training Greensprings LCCI, NLNG celebrate indigenous researchers, anti-malaria drug inventors Auto industry, others declined by 44% in 2017 ' MAN Indigenous languages cant stop children from becoming successful Stakeholders discuss food security, want improved seeds for farmers NIS arrests Nigerien with voter card in Nasarawa We cant give up on democracy SON raids markets for substandard lubricants Killings: Catholic bishops ask President Buhari to resign Buhari presiding over a killer govt Fayose Benue: Killer herdsmen are sponsored, says military I mightve been part of herders, farmers crisis Buhari $496m aircraft purchase: Senators demand Buharis impeachment, Reps undecided Buhari pledges to stop killings, NEC wants open grazing banned El-Zakzaky, wife, two others charged with murder Labour seeks N66,500 minimum wage Melaye: IG shuns Senate invitation Buharis empty boasts on Benue killings Nigerias debt burden heavy, unsustainable, says Atiku Apo eight: FG pays N135m compensation to relatives, injured victims Register in your ward, APC tells ex-Borno gov Bill Cosby found guilty of indecent assault INEC releases Osun gov poll timetable Ajimobi okays crowns, coronets for 48 Oyo kings Soyinka urges youths to participate in politics Govt revenue down by N77bn, ECA shrinks to $1.83bn Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: