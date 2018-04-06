CKN Exclusive :We Will Apprehend Those Behind Offa Bank Robbery And Killing ..Crime Czar Abba Kyari

Published:

Share This

The Nigerian Police has vowed to apprehend all those behind the bank robbery incident in Offa ,Kwara State yesterday that led to the death of six policemen and several civilians .The head of the Nigerian Police IRT squad ACP Abba Kyari made the pledge while reacting to story on CKN News Facebook page.The anti robbery czar said all those behind the incident will be brought to justice.The banks attacked were Zenith Bank,First Bank,Ecobank and Gt BankThis was his comment"Very Sad my brother, We are on the matter. This is exactly the type of Bank Robbery that was Rampant in the Southwest before we Arrested the Kingpin Godogodo and his group."