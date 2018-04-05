CKN Exclusive: Six Policemen, Civilians Killed In Offa Banks Robbery Incidents

Published:

Hell was let loose today at Offa,Kwara State as daredevil armed robbers attacked several banks in the town,at the end of the operation, six policemen and an unspecified number of civilians were killed.CKN News learnt that the fully armed robbers operated unchallenged for several hours moving from one Bank to another .Millions of Naira was carted away after the operation.CKN News could not ascertain how the policemen were killed .Our correspondent learnt that a police van was set ablaze by an irate mob who were not satisfied with the late response of the police to the incident.The Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State on Media ,Dr Femi Akorede confirmed the story during a chat with CKN News this evening .According to him,the State Government is investigating the incident and waiting for briefing from relevant security agencies over the incident.He conveys the State governor's sympathy to the families of those that lost their lives and those injured during the unfortunate incident.State Governor Reacts"Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed: I am very saddened by the tragic events at Offa today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who died in the armed robbery attack in the town today. I am in constant touch with the security agencies in the state and have urged them to do all within their power to secure Offa and environs and bring the perpetrators to justice. I have also directed the health services to rapidly deploy emergency services to treat those injured in the attack. My heartfelt condolences to the people of Offa and the families of victims of today’s attack."