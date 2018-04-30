Businessman Accuses Singer, Davido Of Threatening To Kill Him Over N60m Deal, Releases Evidence Of The Threat

Published:

A luxury shopper and Jeweler, Kazeem Afolabi has accused singer Davido of threatening to kill him and members of his family over a failed N60 million deal. In a series of post shared on his IG page, Kazeem narrated how their business relationship went sour. Davido is yet to respond to the allegations.





Why would you decide to wake up one day and curse out someone from his mother, father and then friends. Fellow Nigerians, is it a crime to help someone? davido and the rest came to me broke, I fed them and housed them for months (Jan. to March 2011), with hopes of making money together. He decided to steal my money and then threaten the life of me and my family.





Is it a crime to trust someone, or is it a crime to help? I bought tickets from Nigeria to Ghana and from Ghana to London on British airways (manifest is intact for all this claims). If he feels the money is too much for him to refund its fine, I am not hungry. But please fellow Nigerians, I am scared for the life of me and my family, he has thugs that will act on his behalf and my life is in danger.





Nigerians, help me ask him what i did for him to threathen my life. I have gone to the police and he has been invited several times both in Lagos and Abuja but David refuse to honor the police invite. If he is above the law of man, his not above the law of God and his not above the voice of the people. Thats why i am crying out now before its too late. I have been on this mattter for years now. I even reported him to his dad's brother (2 years ago), no solution came. If they are so much in need of the money, they can have it, I just want to live in peace without fear from someone who stole my money to kick start his career". He posted.

