Bukola Saraki Pays 20 Months Salary Owned Traditional Rulers In Kwara State

Following dwindling federal allocations to local governments, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has cleared the 20 months salary arrears owed some traditional chiefs in Kwara Central senatorial district. The affected local government areas Ilorin East, Ilorin South and Asa could not meet their financial obligations to the monarchs. The 220 affected traditional chiefs received a total of N49, 438,000.





The beneficiaries received their salary arrears at a brief ceremony at the ABS Constituency Office in Ilorin, yesterday. Addressing the district heads, the Director General, ABS Constituency office, Musa Abdullahi said Saraki, who was concerned about the plight of the communities’ heads, had earlier set up a committee to look into the issue and acted promptly on the committee’s recommendation.





Responding on behalf of the traditional rulers in Ilorin East, the Alangua Ibagun, Alhaji Jimoh Alabi, said they were elated with Saraki’s gesture, saying it will reduce their sufferings.

