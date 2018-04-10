Buhari’s Second Term Will End Nigeria – MASSOB

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid would mark the sudden end of Nigeria as an entity, according to the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB). Recall that Buhari had on Monday told the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of his re-election bid in 2019.

While reacting to the development, MASSOB claimed that Buhari would be the last president of Nigeria.“We the people of Biafra can never be deceived by a man, Biafrans know as a political parasite fully blooded with religious and ethnic sentimental hatred against the people of Biafra and Christians,” MASSOB said in a statement on Tuesday.

“President Buhari in his inner sense of reasoning believes that with his APC and kinsmen occupying the military positions of service chiefs, including all the most senior military High rank offices, he will easily crush all his internal and external oppositions; maybe with his intimidating tendencies over political foes and non APC Governors, National assembly members, Religious, opinion, political leaders, he still think he can crush the citizens using INEC and terrorist Fulani herdsmen.

"Buhari’s military civilian administration is the worst government Nigeria ever experienced; his leadership style of enforcing and imposing Islamic Hausa Fulani agenda on the rest of Nigeria people is tremendously assisting and justifying our struggle for Biafra actualization.“Buhari’s stubbornness and Islamic fundamentalism against the Christian Southern, Eastern and Middle Beltan regions have reawakened the consciousness and thought of future survival of the people of this regions.”

MASSOB added that, "His declaration to run for second tenure as president of this geographical expression called Nigeria is a welcome development; it will finally expose the fraudulent foundation of this British colonial establishment called Nigeria.“It shall mark the sudden end of Nigeria as an entity. Buhari is the last president of Nigeria.”

