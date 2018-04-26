Buhari Will Respond To Reps Summon When The Time Is Right - Presidency

Published:

The presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will respond appropriately when officially summoned by the House of Representatives. The Special Adviser to Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina stated this in an interview on Television on Wednesday.





Members of the House of Representatives decided to summon the Buhari in reaction to the continued killings in Benue and other parts of the country. Asked if the President would appear before the lawmakers, Adesina said the House had not communicated the summon to Buhari yet.





He said: “It is a development that just happened and almost throughout the day we have been in the Federal Executive Council meeting. That meeting did not rise until after 5pm. “So, it was after 5pm when I got back to my office that I saw that news scrolling on the television. That means that the President himself hadn’t heard of it at that time.





“So, when the lawmakers – the Houses of Representatives – communicate their decision to the President, it would be handled appropriately.” Although Adesina acknowledged “the right” of the lawmakers to summon “anybody to appear” before them, he did not say whether the President would honour their summon if it is communicated to him.





“It is democracy in action. The House has the right to ask anybody to appear and the President is holding the position as a trust for Nigerians. It is the mandate of Nigerians that he is holding. “But when they communicate that decision to him, he will respond accordingly. I can’t be talking of what he will do until that decision is communicated to him,” he said.





Source: Channels Tv

