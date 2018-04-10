Buhari Will Garner More Votes In 2019 Than He Did  In 2015...Rochas Okorocha

Published:





Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to run for re-election as patriotic. The governor, who is also the chairman of the APC Governors Forum, said the country needs the president to remain at the helm for another four years. This is contained in a statement released by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo.



Okorocha, in the statement, said Buhari deserves a second term, urging those who tried to derail him to “find other meaningful things” He said, "the declaration of the president to go for second tenure would also go a long way to reduce the noise of the opposition and take care of the idiosyncrasies of certain elements in the system”.



"The APC has no apology to make because it has done wonderfully well considering the magnitude of the rot it met on ground in 2015.“The antenna of the opposition in the country will finally be lowered when the campaigns begin and the party will be showing Nigerians its achievements in the states under its control and at the federal level,” he added.



He opined that Buhari “would largely garner more votes in 2019 than he had done in 2015 because most Nigerians, including people of the Southeast have seen that he meant well for the nation and the citizenry.”

