Buhari, Saraki, Dogara Meets After Impeachment Threat

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara. The trio met at the wedding reception of the daughter of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, held inside the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.





This was their first meeting after some members of the National Assembly threatened to impeach Buhari over the withdrawal of $496 million from the Excess Crude Account for the purchase of fighter jets. The lawmakers had last week moved that the process to impeach the president be commenced for authorising the purchase of the military aircraft from the United States without appropriation by the legislature.





Also at Saturday’s event were the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun; a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as well as the governors of Adamawa, Kaduna and Ogun States, among others. Addressing State House newsmen after the event, the SGF described the wedding of his daughter, Amanda and her husband, Telema, from Rivers State, as a symbol of national unity.





“I am married to somebody from a different state all together. I come from Adamawa State, while my wife comes from Osun State. So, Amanda is not the first. It is a marriage of unity. Whenever I hear people talking about Nigeria breaking up, I just laugh. The foundations are deep. I have a brother-in-law who is Igbo, I have a brother-in-law who is Urobo. So, our home has always been a small Nigeria whenever we congregate,” he said.





Mustapha said he felt very happy and thrilled about the event, noting that “It’s a pride of a father that at one point in time you’ll be giving out your children in marriage or receiving brides into your home. And that is what has precisely happened to us today as a family.” The SGF advised the couple to respect each other, remain friends and make God the center peace of their home.





“If they have doubts about things happening around them, let them go back to the author of marriage Himself, which is God. So, my advice to them is let them remain together through thick and thin. They should not take each other for granted,” Mustapha added.

