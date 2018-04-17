Buhari Not A Religious Bigot - Osinbajo

Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday refuted claims that President Muhammadu Buhari is a religious person who is intolerant towards those holding different opinions. Osinbajo added that some of the erudite Christians in Nigeria currently serve in Buhari’s government.





Speaking in Adamawa state, the Vice President listed Christians in Buhari’s government to include, the Secretary of Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, who is a Pastor, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita and himself.





According to Osinbajo, “The truth of the matter is that in the government of today, we have some of the most erudite Christians, some of the best Christians occupying positions in government. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who is a pastor; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita and of course I, the Vice-President are all Christians.





“But it is not enough to have Christians in government like myself. It is never enough.”

