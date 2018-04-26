Buhari Knows Nothing About Dino Melaye’s Predicament – Tinubu

Published:

Senator Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos Central) has warned lawmakers against linking the travails of embattled Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The lawmaker gave the warning while the senate deliberated on the matter, on Wednesday.





Tinubu said: “If we are talking about a particular issue, we should stay with it but when we are bringing in a government that a lot of people supported to be here, using whatever happened to implicate the government, I think I am against that.





“We should face the issues. I am not in support of what happened to Dino. If we have anything against the executive, we have the leadership here who is supposed to go and meet with Mr. President. “This government is only three years old compared to 16 years of rot. It has only been in power for 3 years and inherited a lot of trouble.” Melaye is currently at the intensive unit of the National Hospital, Abuja.

