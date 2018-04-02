Buhari Is A Failed President.. BBOG Convener Aisha Yesufu

Published:

Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group, on Sunday lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over killings in Zamfara state and other parts of the country.The BBOG co-convener maintained that Buhari has failed following his alleged inability to protect the lives of Nigerians.She made the remark while reacting to report that about 60 people were killed in two separate attacks in Anka local government area of Zamfara State between Tuesday and Wednesday last week.Following the renewed attacks, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state had on Friday ordered security agents in the state to shoot and kill anyone caught carrying firearms in the state.In a tweet, Yesufu suggested that Buhari was not “fit to be called Commander-In-Chief” because he had failed to cordinate the protection of Nigerians.She tweeted, “A government that cannot protect the lives and properties of its citizens is not fit to be called a government. A Commander-In-Chief that cannot coordinate the protection of his citizens is not fit to be called Commander-In-Chief.President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari has failed.”